The winds of change blew through Big Ten football on Saturday.

Well, not Modifywe guess: Michigan Football and Ohio State are still on track for a College Football Playoff “playoff game” in late November, Northwestern is still terrible, and Michigan State football is still confusing, though not as confusing as the Big Ten West .

But wind? Oh yes, there was some wind. And some rain. And just some crud weather in general. (And also about five minutes of festively flickering stadium lights during the Wolverines game in Piscataway that, should Rutgers ever develop a foul, could get really annoying.)

But oh, Mother Nature has made an effort to cause some mischief in the conference.

In Evanston, the Buckeyes saw their CFP hopes nearly dashed or at the very least bear the brunt of the stormy weather.

“I’ve never seen such conditions,” said OSU coach Ryan Day. “It must have been a 30mph wind. And if you’ve ever tried to play golf in a 30mph wind, it’s hard to get off the tee (let alone) throw a football. saw this coming, so we had a plan. … There were times when I was worried about the snap’s return.’

On the other hand, that provided good coverage for passing quarterback CJ Strouds as he completed 10 passes on 26 attempts for 76 yards. (On the other hand, maybe he was just giving us a taste of his time next season in Honolulu Blue and Silver.)

Stroud’s ailing antennas were surpassed by Northwestern sophomore QB Brendan Sullivan, who also completed 10 passes (on 14 attempts), but for 79 yards. (Bad luck, Lions fans; the Davison, Michigan, alumnus will not be eligible for the NFL draw for another year.)

Continuing around Lake Michigan, the wet and windy weather in Madison also put a premium on the game, as Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard noted.

“If you tried to throw the ball much more than 10 meters, the ball would be greatly affected,” Leonhard said.

Is anyone talking about passes less than 10 meters? Thats Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentzs cue, chiming in from gusty West Lafayette

Offensively, I didn’t predict that all our runs would happen against (the wind), Ferentz said. But I’m glad they did. I think part of that is mental toughness. Our boys were not deterred by that.

Based on most of the Hawkeyes games this season, we actually wouldn’t have predicted Iowas points.

Back in Madison, the Badgers also seemed to be having trouble with a burst of fair weather: a sudden cloud cover in the third quarter sparked cheers from the Camp Randall Stadium crowd and a false start penalty for Wisconsin.

Facing the Badgers, the Terps didn’t adapt very well to the weather, according to head coach Mike Locksley.

“It seemed like they weren’t as influenced by the elements as we are,” Locksley said. “That starts with me as head coach.”

It can actually start with terrapins are reptiles, rather than amphibians that are equally at home on land as they are in waterbut while we, ahem, to dive in some zoology and perhaps study of tiebreakers, with Illinois a game on FOUR West Division teams with three games left to play, let’s run through the Big Ten misery index, from least miserable to most at week 10:

14. Iowa: W, 24-3, on Purdue

file: 5-4, 3-3. Last week’s ranking: 10.

Wind gusts of 21 mph are a lot easier to deal with when you have a running back like Kaleb Johnson, who only needed 22 carry bags to make it 200 meters up the 18.e 200-yard game in Hawkeyes history in his ninth career game.

13. Penn State: W, 45-14, over Indiana

file: 7-2, 4-2. Last week: 7.

Freshman, you say? Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton and quarterback Drew Allar had 245 of Penn States’ 483 yards on offense. The Nittany Lions got most of the rest of 12e-year QB Sean Clifford.

12. Michigan State: W, 23-15, over Illinois

file: 4-5. 2-4. Last week: 1.

It’s not a Misery Index without a punt update: Former Illini gambler Bryce Baringer started a 68-yarder late in the first quarter, surpassing the combined yards (63) by current Illini gambler Hugh Robertson. (And that wasn’t even Baringers’ finest kick; he put out a 62-yarder on Illinois 1 early in the fourth.)

11. Michigan: W, 52-17, over Rutgers

file: 9-0, 6-0. Last week: 13.

The Scarlet Knights gave up three touchdowns (a 14-yard pass to Donovan Edwards, a 2-yard rush from Blake Corum, and a 31-yard pick-six from Michael Barrett, in case you were in the bathroom for all three) in 102 seconds into the second half, even Tony Soprano got a longer sendoff than Rutgers’ chances to upset the Wolverines.

10. Wisconsin: W, 23-10, over Maryland

file: 5-4, 3-3. Last week: 11

The Badgers tradition of playing House of Pains Jump Around between the third and fourth quarters at Camp Randall Stadium had a special guest on Saturday: The group’s lead singer, Everlast, introduced the song 30 years and six months after its release. Who needs a national title to dial in the wayback machine, right?

9. Northwest: L, 21-7, to Ohio State

file: 1-8, 1-5. Last week: 2.

The Wildcats opened conference play with 31 points against Nebraska in Ireland and have since had 58 in five Big Ten games. Maybe they should check customs again for their violation. (The last time something struggled so hard to leave Europe, they called it Brexit.)

8. Rutgers: L, 52-17, to Michigan

file: 4-5. 1-5. Last week: 3.

The Scarlet Knights TD from a blocked punt was scored on a 7-yard scoop-and-score by Timmy Ward, who suffered from Hodgkins lymphoma and a torn ACL in high school, and started out as an equipment manager at Rutgers before moving on as a receiver and then a defensive back.

7. Minnesota: W, 20-13, over Nebraska

file: 6-3, 3-3. Last week: 14.

The Golden Row-The-Boaters qualify for bowls after rallied from a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter, thanks to their adherence to the five D’s of dodgeball: we had to grab, grind, fight, scratch, claw, especially when a lot of things didn’t go the way we wanted,” said coach PJ Fleck. Well, maybe they play dodgeball differently in Gopher land.

6. Indiana: L, 45-14, to Penn State

file: 3-6, 1-5. Last week: T-5.

Indiana had the ball for just 24:07 on Saturday, which was weird; you usually see Hoosiers on the defensive for only 36 minutes in a basketball game or a discussion about Bobby Knight.

5. Maryland: L, 23-10, to Wisconsin

file: 6-3, 3-3. Last week: 9.

Look, I grew up in the rainy Pacific Northwest and I don’t feel half like that prepared for bad weather like Terps coach Mike Locksley was: We had wind, we had rain, we practiced and had a wet ball day Monday where we studied the weather all week and it’s not like it was a surprise to us, but we didn’t handle it as well as we used to thought we should do that.

4. Ohio State: W, 21-7, Over Northwest

file: 9-0, 6-0. Last week: 8.

What’s that old saying? Never wrestle with a Wildcat in the rain. You both get wet and the Wildcat likes it.

3. Nebraska: L, 20-13, to Minnesota

file: 3-6, 2-4. Last week: 4.

In addition to a miraculous win over Michigan this week and only slightly less miraculous wins over Wisconsin and Iowa in the last two weeks, the Huskers of Corn will miss a bowl for the sixth straight season. It’s the longest bowl drought for Nebraska since the breaking of a seven-season drought in 1962 with a spot in the Gotham Bowl. How long ago was that? The Huskers of Corn played Miami or Florida for 6,166 paid seats (with perhaps 1,000 fans) at New York’s Yankee Stadium. A week later, Houston played Miami of Ohio in the Tangerine Bowl in front of 7,500 fans in Orlando. Yes, it’s Miami or Ohio that trumps Miami or Florida in a bowl long ago.

2. Illinois: L, 23-15, to Michigan State

file: 7-2. 4-2. Last week: 12.

Beginning to understand why Illini coach Bret Bielema tried to convert six fourth downs (with only one success): “I told the guys in the locker room, ‘This is the definition of how you lose a game,'” Bielema told reporters. “Statistically, they’ve done very well in certain things. But stats are exactly what they are on their own stat sheet, they don’t count.

1. Purdue: L, 24-3, to Iowa

file: 5-4. 3-3. Last week: T-5.

It’s been a rough few seasons for the Boilermakers and semi-inanimate objects: last season they couldn’t get their giant drum into Notre Dame Stadium, and on Saturday their Boilermaker Special and this is your annual reminder that the train is the official mascot , not Purdue Pete broke before the game and had to be pushed off the field by more than a dozen people.

Come to think of it, problems with half-living objects pretty much sum up Boilermakers’ troubles to shut down Iowas on Saturday as well.

2022 BIG TEN MISERY INDEX

