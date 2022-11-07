Michigan closes NCAA field hockey tournament berth with Big Ten win





The NCAA tournament selection show wasn’t until Sunday night, but Michigan’s hockey team couldn’t wait: The 4-seeded Wolverines upset defending National Champion Northwestern, the No. 3 in the Big Ten tournament finals, 2-1 to claim the conferences’ automatic bid for the second time in three seasons. Michigan is the 4th national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host Albany at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor in the first round, with the winner taking on the winner of Penn State and Louisville in the second. (The Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Semifinals on Friday.) The winner of Sunday’s second-round game goes to Storrs, Connecticut for the National Semifinals and Finals hosted by UConn on November 18-20. The Wolverines took an early lead on Sunday at 12:04 PM on a goal from Kate McLaughlin, who diverted a hard shot from Katie Anderson through the legs of Wildcats goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz. Michigan dominated the game in the first two quarters with nine shots (five on target), compared to just two shots for Northwestern (none on target). LAST SEASON:Michigan field hockey turns cold, eliminated from NCAA tournament by Harvard in shootout BASKETBALL:It’s a Howard Family Reunion: Michigan Basketball Has Juwan, Jace, and Jett Back Together Brynn Zorilla doubled Wolverines’ lead in under five minutes in the third. Lora Clarke took a shot for Michigan from a penalty corner that bounced at waist level in front of goal between a defender and Skubisz. Zorilla knocked it down, passing Skubisz for her first goal as Wolverine. The Wildcats had only one shot on target the entire game, but it got past Michigan goalkeeper Anna Spieker from a penalty corner with 5:05 left to make it 2-1. The Wildcats had some advantage over the last few minutes, drawing their keeper as soon as Michigan went down a person on a penalty, but couldn’t get the equalizer in Columbus. The Wolverines placed Anderson and Kathryn Peterson on the All-Big Ten tournament team, with Peterson winning the Most Outstanding Player award of the tournament. The Big Ten title is eighth for the Wolverines (breaking a tie with Penn State for most in the conference); they will find out their opponent in the first round late Sunday, with the NCAA tournament starting Thursday. Michigan was the No. 3 national seed last season before losing to Harvard in the regional finals; Ann Arbor hosted the National Semifinals and Finals. Michigan, ranked No. 6 nationally, enters the tournament 14-5, bolstered by three straight wins (3-0 over No. 9 Iowa, 2-1 over No. 3 Penn State and 2-1 over Northwestern) over the top -10 teams, all in the Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines are looking for their first NCAA title since 2001, though they finished second in the 2020 tournament and lost 4-3 to North Carolina in overtime. Michigan won the COVID-delayed 2020 Big Ten tournament in April 2021, beating Ohio State 4-0 and then losing 1-0 to Rutgers in last season’s Big Ten final. In addition to the Wolverines automatic bid and the Nittany Lions roster, the Big Ten placed three other squads in the 18-team field. Northwestern is the #2 national series and will be the winner of Rider vs. meet Miami, Ohio; the Wildcats also have Iowa, which faces Virginia in the first round, in their regional. Maryland is the No. 3 national seed and will face Liberty in the first round, with the winner facing the Princeton/Syracuse winner. Unlike previous seasons, there is no chance of an All-Big Ten final four: North Carolina is the No. 1 national series and will face the winner of Delaware and Lehigh in the first round, with Saint Josephs and Wake Forest taking the lead. rounding off regionally.

