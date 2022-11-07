Sports
Men’s Basketball Season Preview – Brown University Athletics
In total, this team will return 11 players from last year’s iteration, including three with starting experience. Reigning Ivy League Rookie of the Year Kino Lilly Jr. started eight of their last nine games last season and ten in total. Paxson Wojcik started all 27 games he played in, while Dan Friday made 21 starts last season.
Lilly’s freshman campaign was one for the record books, as he led the team in threes made (73), three-point percentage (39.9), and steals (37), and was second in points (13.3) and assists (70). Also in the Ivy League, all five brands were in the top ten. His total of 387 points was the third most by a freshman in the program’s history, and his 73 threes were equal for the fifth most by a player wearing a brown uniform.
Wojcik, in his first season with the team after the move from Loyola Chicago, made an immediate impression. He was one of only two players on the team to start in every game they played and scored 9.6 points per game, good for third place on the team. He was second on the team with 38 threes made and also contributed 3.0 rebounds per game.
Friday played in 25 games, starting with 21. He was and is expected to be physically present on the floor again for the Bears. He scored an average of 8.6 points, 2.2. rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and was second on the team with 29 steals.
Other returnees who saw big minutes last year include Nana Owusu-Anane, Perry Cowan and Kimo Ferrari. Fans can expect extended roles for Aaron Cooley, Malachi Ndur, Felix Kloman, Lyndel Erold and Sam Klores.
