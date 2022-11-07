Cricket T20 World Cup: Road to the Semifinals





Pakistani Shan Masood and Shadab Khan (C) walk off the field after their win over Bangladesh Brenton EDWARDS



New Zealand will face Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday and India will face England in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals in Adelaide on Thursday. AFP Sport looks at the teams and their journey to the last four: The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run beating from defending champions and host Australia, setting the tone for their campaign thus far. A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They defeated Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips crushing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104. New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England, but regrouped to beat the minnows Ireland when skipper Kane Williamson hit form with a rapid fire 61. Last year’s defeated finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups in terms of net run rate from pre-tournament favorites Australia and England to underline how dangerous they are. The 2009 champions had a heartbreaking start to their campaign when they lost a final ball thriller to arch-rivals India and then suffered a shocking defeat to Zimbabwe. They looked dead and buried, and the win over the Netherlands was hardly impressive as they lost four wickets in their modest 92 chase. But Pakistan put on a dominant performance to hammer South Africa and rekindle their semi-final hopes, and the Dutch did them a favor by astonishing South Africa. Babar Azam’s team won a do-or-die clash against Bangladesh to enter the final four, with pace javelin Shaheen Shah Afridi bringing back the best career figures of 4-22. Azam’s form remains a concern, however, as the opener managed just 39 runs in five games. Jos Buttler’s team defeated Afghanistan after bundling the opposition for 112 in their opener in Perth to justify their favorites tag in the tournament. But a five-run shock loss via the DLS method to Ireland and a washout to Australia put them in a sticky wicket. The Three Lions came roaring back to beat the Kiwis and star all-rounder Ben Stokes with an unbeaten 42 led them in a thrilling four-wicket win over Sri Lanka to propel them to the semi-finals. Buttler and Alex Hales reached half a century in their win over New Zealand and pace bowlers Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood played a key role. India set the tournament on fire at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground as more than 90,000 fans witnessed Virat Kohli’s masterclass overhauling Pakistan’s 159 on the final ball. Kohli excelled by three half-centuries to become the highest run-scorer in tournament history and India lost only once, to South Africa, en route to the semi-finals as the top performers. T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav was also among the series and with a success rate of 193.96, India will be the main weapon in their bid to clinch a first world title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and looks ominous.

