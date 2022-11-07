Peter McNab, 1952-2022: He lived to the fullest, and for him hockey was life

“Do I have one for you“. Whenever Peter McNab said that to me, and he said it quite often in the 27 years I’ve known the man, I knew I was about to a) get a really good piece of information about the Avalance or the NHL in general that I could use for a story and b) receive further education in the game of hockey that I knew would be useful later on.

With the exception of Scotty Bowman and Ken Hitchcock, two people I’ve known fortunately, I personally can’t think of anyone in the business who loved hockey more than Peter McNab.

Peter McNab was taken from us today, after a lengthy battle with cancer, at the age of 70. This is a dark day for the Avalanche and anyone lucky enough to know him. And that was A LOT of people. Peter was totally obsessed with hockey and the Avalanche, but he also had a big, warm personality. everybody – someone – he once met him at the ice rink, on the street, in the hotels, wherever, he always smiled and shook hands and had a sincere conversation with that person. And he would really listen to the other person too. He made you feel like the big shot, not him. He had those great big bear paw hands. When he shook your hand, it felt like you had put your own hand in a vice. Hockey players are known for firm handshakes, but Peter’s hands were like granite.

Peter was always a gentleman. That’s the word I’ll always remember him best. He especially liked kids and talking to them about hockey or whatever. He has met my own son a few times and was really engaged with him, about his hopes and dreams etc. One of the first greetings I got from Peter over the years was always “How is the child?”

People under, say, 35 probably have no memory of Peter McNab, the hockey player, but those over 35 love me, and who grew up in New England to be big Boston Bruins fans? We remember well what a damn good player he was. I mean, you can’t just score 363 goals in a career, like Peter did, and get liver damage. Peter had a great instinct for getting the puck into scoring areas, and when he only had a few inches of space to shoot, he didn’t miss much.

He had his true heyday as a player with the Bruins, but he also played for Buffalo, Vancouver and New Jersey – and he always had great stories about playing with those teams. Peter always had a great story about his career, or rather, about teammates or opponents from his career.

One of my favorites was when he and the Bruins played in Edmonton, the first year Wayne Gretzky played there in the NHL. Remember, players in those days rarely saw other players if they weren’t fighting them directly. On this night, Peter and many of his Bruins teammates had never seen the Grote play, and before the game there was some ridicule about the “exaggerated” kid and “how good can he really be, he looks like a broomstick?”

When Peter told the story, this was the chatter in Bruins’ locker room after the first period: “So, Hall of Fame first ballot or later ballot?”So quickly their opinion changed after just one bout against him.

People forgot that Peter also played as a player at the University of Denver. He always had great stories about legendary coach Murray “The Chief” Armstrong, and he always kept in touch with his ex-teammates. He actually spent most of his teenage years in San Diego and really learned the game there.

Peter always spoke reverently about teammates like Terry O’Reilly, Stan Jonathan, Gerry Cheevers, John Wensink and many others. I think O’Reilly, who he always called “Taz”, was his best friend in the game. But Peter had so many friends.

And yet there was also a mystique to Peter. He talked to everyone at the ice rink. Away from the ice rink? You hardly ever saw him. In the 27 years I was with him, covering the Avalanche, I never once sat down with him for a meal or a beer or anything like that. I’ve never seen him do that to anyone else in the Avalanche or television entourage. Many of us called him “The Fog” in that sense. When the workday at the rink was over, Peter just went where Peter went and did what Peter did, and none of us questioned him about it. That was just Peter – magnanimous and outgoing in public, but intensely private away from work. One thing I’m sure of when I say that Peter always did his job outside of work, at home or in the hotels, was just watching more hockey. It seemed like he always knew every detail of the rest of the games in the NHL the night before and would like to talk about it later on the rink.

Peter was such a kind gentleman to everyone and had perfect manners. But my favorite Peter McNab was the man who would lean closer to your ear and tell you what he For real thought about anything and everything. The point is, if you wrote each of it, you would get a look that would kill, and in my earliest days I learned that the hard way. If he really trusted you, too, he’d be talking in real hockey language, which means a lot of profanity. To him that was a sign of affection.

Like I said, I know few people I’ve come across in the biz who were just more obsessed with the game than Peter. Everyone said he got that from his late father, Max, who was a longtime coach and GM in the game. I was lucky enough to be introduced to Max by Peter once during a competition, and Peter was the spitting image of him in every way. Max talked non-stop about hockey, but had the same kind, friendly demeanor towards him.

Yet Peter was also a loving father. Although you didn’t ask him much about his private life, he sometimes brought up his daughter and what she was doing unsolicited, and he always spoke of her with great pride. And his grandchildren.

Peter was a great analyst at the Avalanche. He was always always Well prepared. On or after the morning skate you would always see Peter writing all kinds of things in his ever-present notebook, about the lines and special team formations or researching a countless number of different stats that he would use during the broadcast. He loved sharing those personally researched stats with his viewers, and even printing lazy bums like me. That’s why I have one for you as a reference. On the rare occasion, if you managed to give him a stat he didn’t already know, his face would light up and he’d use it on the air as well.

He also had so much energy for the job, like he had 50 Red Bulls for every game. He just loved being on the rink, watching hockey and talking about it. We, as hockey novices in Denver when the avalanche first came here in 1995, were the beneficiaries of it. It just won’t be the same without Peter McNab coloring the games.

And how much does it say for the quality of his work, right up to the end, that? he was the one who saw the puck go into the net first, on Nazem Kadri’s huge goal in Tampa Bay in the cup final, and everyone didn’t know?

“He went in!” McNab rightly noted, long before anything was made official. Here look for yourself. This was a man who was still battling cancer, who worked on radio for Altitude, not TV, and was still the most prepared, observant man of all the media working on that game.

I know I speak for many of us who were lucky enough to meet the man and consume his work:

Thank you, Peter.