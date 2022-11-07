Pirates welcome bears in open season





GREENVILLE, NC East Carolina’s Men’s Basketball Team Gives the Michael Schwartz era and his 91stseason of intercollegiate basketball on Tuesday, November 8, when the Pirates welcome Mercer to the Williams Arena at the Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Patrick Johnson and Si Seymour on the phone. The match marks the first of three consecutive home non-conference matchups for ECU before the team heads south to Estero, Fla. to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 21-23. The Pirates are coming out of a 15-15 campaign in 2021-22, including a 6-11 mark in conference play. ECU returns six players from last year’s team, led in experience by Ludgy Debaut who started in 18 of the 28 games he played and averaged 0.9 blocks per game. RJ Felton is the Pirates’ top scorer after averaging 5.1 points per game a year ago and Brandon Johnson returns as the best rebounder after averaging more than five rebounds per game. Javon Klein , Winston Tabbs and David Kasanganay round up the return of the Pirates. Schwartz welcomes 10 newcomers to the roster, including seven freshmen and three transfers in Quentin Diboundje (Tennessee), Jaden Walker (Iowa State) and Benjamin Bayela (South Plains). Series history Mercer currently leads the series 3-2 and Tuesday’s game will be the first time the teams have met in nearly seven years. The two programs last met on November 27, 2016, when the Bears defeated the Pirates 70-66 in the 2016 Savannah Invitational. In season openers East Carolina has a record of 65-25 in season openers dating back to a 23-17 win over the Greenville All Stars in its first-ever game in 1931. The Pirates have won a remarkable 22 consecutive campaign openers, losing the last in the first match of the 1999-2000 campaign – a 58-53 setback for Robert Morris. Ninth season in The American East Carolina is in its ninth men’s basketball season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, after spending 13 years as part of Conference USA. The Pirates appear to overshadow last year’s six wins in the league. Against the SoCon The Pirates are 104–67 all-time against Southern Conference teams. Mercer is the only SoCon opponent the Pirates will face this season. At this date ECU is 1-1 in games played on November 8. The Pirates fell to the Navy’s road in 2017 and beat NC Wesleyan at home in 2013. Next one East Carolina hosts Presbyterian on Saturday, November 12 at 4 p.m.

