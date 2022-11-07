USF football coach Jeff Scott fired after three seasons

In his 35 months as USF football coach, Jeff Scott has overhauled Bulls culture, upgraded facilities and reworked the roster with a nationally acclaimed transfer class. He was a fundraising partner at a pivotal time in the program’s history, bringing in players who stayed out of trouble, and was regarded as a good man in a profession where decency is scarce.

But the Bulls fired him on Sunday because Scott failed at the most basic part of his $2.4 million-a-year job: coaching.

His record of 4-26 over more than two seasons is the worst in state history among college coaches that has lasted more than a year. His teams looked ill-prepared and unprepared, and Scott looked too much like a first-time college head coach who was never the key player during his championship-winning stint as a Clemson assistant.

Although he did so many things right, the results on the field fell well below our standards, athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement.

Scott will receive at least $192,000 from his base salary as a lump sum payment for 20 weeks. That total excludes money from the private USF Foundation; its predecessor, Charlie Strong, received approximately $3.1 million.

The Bulls also fired defensive coordinator Bob Shoop for leading a unit that is 129th out of 131 teams in scoring (39.9 points allowed per game). USF named Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato interim coach and handed defense to Co-Coordinator Ernie Sims for the final three games, starting Saturday against SMU.

They and whoever the Bulls hire as a long-term successor to Scott will try to revive a program that has become one of the worst in the country.

Since Scott took over for the 2020 season, USF and UMass are the only teams to have a single win in Division IA. Eighteen of Scott’s defeats were by at least two scores. A dozen was with at least 20 points.

Scott is not entirely responsible for the programs’ free fall. When the Bulls hired him to the staff of Dabo Swinneys Tigers at the end of the 2019 season, he became the USF’s fifth head coach in 12 years. The program has also cycled past athletic directors and presidents, making institutional alignment impossible. The Bulls were behind in terms of facilities. Their culture was a mess.

Scott’s first outdoor season was called off due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, pushing the turnaround process further behind and a 1-8 first season being excused. But in 2021, Scott physically walked into a new locker room, thanks to a $3.3 million renovation and figuratively thanks to roster sales. USF went 2-10.

In my mind I’m like, okay, apologies over, Kelly said in January, after giving Scott a two-year extension.

That made this season’s performance unforgivable and ultimately unforgivable.

The most telling stat: Against IA opponents, Scotts Bulls were beaten 206-86 in the first half.

On the first play of scrimmage of the first game of this year, USF allowed BYU to take a 75-yard jet sweep for a touchdown. On the first game of the second half of Scotts’ last game, USF allowed Temple to take a high 75 yards for a touchdown. While Scott and his team deserve credit for fighting on, the gaps were too deep to bridge.

The easiest explanation is coaching poor preparation, bad schedules, bad calls or a combination of all three. How else can you explain why a team that is National No. 65 in talent (according to the 247Sports composite) is somewhere in between 108th and 124th in the most advanced statistics?

Any hope of a turnaround vanished on Saturday in USF’s seventh straight loss of a 54-28 blowout at AAC bottom feeder Temple. The same Temple team defeated USF last year for its only IA win. It was impossible to start Scott’s third of November with a one-sided loss to a freshman staff, no matter how many notable players have been injured this fall.

Unfortunately, our soccer teams’ results have fallen short of our expectations and what our fans deserve, USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. We are fully committed to finding a new coach who can rebuild the program and consistently put a winning team on the field.

That coach will likely benefit from some of the work Scott has done. The Bulls will soon begin using the highly anticipated indoor practice facility that Scott helped realize. The stadium’s push on campus has also benefited from Scott’s presence.

Scott politely declined a request for comment, but said in a statement that he misses the team and believes the program’s future is bright.

I’m disappointed that our hard work hasn’t translated into more success on the pitch, Scott said, but I’m confident we’ve laid a new foundation.

