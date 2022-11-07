Danushka Gunathilaka, Sri Lankan cricketer, refused bail for alleged sexual assault

Certainly, we are considering an application to the Supreme Court… and that will be done as soon as possible, Amaranath said out of court on Monday. Hell is disappointed, obviously. Amaranath confirmed that Gunathilaka has no relatives in Australia but said he had a lot of support, including from the Sri Lanka High Commission in Canberra and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. Lawyer Ananda Amaranath speaks with reporters out of court on Monday. Credit:Sarah McPhee He said he understood that there were still some team officials in the country. Amaranath had previously said his client held up well under the circumstances.

Gunathilaka appeared in court on Monday via a video link. Credit:Instagram Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva, who is in Australia for a series of International Cricket Council meetings, said they had hired lawyers to represent his [Gunathilakas] interests. He labeled the media hype as highly unacceptable and claimed it had been blown up. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said the executive committee had decided to suspend the player and not consider him for selection after being made aware of the charges. Sri Lanka Cricket will take necessary steps to quickly investigate the alleged crime, it said.

Sri Lanka Cricket will have no tolerance whatsoever for such behavior from the players and will provide all required support to Australian law enforcement authorities regarding the incident. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty and will therefore take all possible steps to help [Gunathilaka] in his legal battle. Gunathilaka was awarded a sports scholarship to Mahanama College at the age of 16. He soon moved on to the Sri Lankan under-19 side as a batsman and occasional off-spinner, making his national team debut at the age of 24 against the West Indies in Colombo. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said the executive committee had decided to suspend Gunathilaka. Credit:Facebook However, the 31-year-old struggled at times with the discipline of international cricket on and off the pitch. He developed a Shane Warne lifestyle with no Shane Warnes skill, said a source close to Sri Lankan cricket. He was not a popular player with the public but seems to have good connections with Sri Lanka Cricket.