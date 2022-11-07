Ohio State football vs. Northwestern: Offensive Numbers





The Ohio State football team was able to beat Northwestern in an absolute game Saturday afternoon. They only won by a score of 21-7, despite being 38.5 points favorites. The weather conditions were extremely difficult to play in, but the attack should have been even better. It was a tough match for CJ Stroud. In the windy conditions, he was unable to throw the ball well. The wind was sometimes blowing at a speed of 50 km/h. When the Buckeyes went against the wind, it was nearly impossible for them to throw the ball. Stroud threw for a career-low 76 passing yards at just 10/26. He seemed to get frustrated with throwing in those conditions multiple times throughout the day, though he didn’t get much help from his receivers. But Stroud finally started running the ball for once. He ran for a career-high 79 yards, which was enough to take the win. The numbers look better than they actually were on the running game. Miyan Williams was the only running back to receive carry in this game because TreVeyon Henderson was injured. It was surprising to see no other back carriers as well. Williams had 26 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Much of it was on a 27-yard touchdown run. He still had trouble finding open holes. His vision didn’t seem that great in this game, to be honest. If there were holes, he didn’t hit them very hard. The running game is a problem. The attack line was not at its best. It was a hard day for both guards. Matt Jones was called up for multiple holding penalties and was beaten multiple times. He is clearly still struggling with that ankle injury. He would have to be postponed next week to let that heal because he wasn’t well on Saturday. Donovan Jackson wasn’t very good either. He also got a lot of blows on the other end of the line. He’s a freshman, so he still has a lot to learn. The offensive line didn’t allow a sack in play, but blocking the runs still remains a huge concern for this team moving forward. Speaking of run-blocking issues, Cade Stover struggled to block in both of the last two games. His block appears to have deteriorated. He also only caught two passes, mostly because the conditions weren’t conducive to throwing the ball. The receivers were not doing Stroud any favors in this game. Julian Fleming had at least three drops in this game. Stover had two and Emeka Egbuka had one too. It seemed like Marvin Harrison Jr. the only one who didn’t bring a pair of stone hands. He had five catches for 51 yards. Ohio State football team needs to be better on offense. I understand the conditions were bad, but they should have scored more than 21 points in this game.

