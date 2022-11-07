Hanas finds just before griffins; Bruins’ surprising signing attracts Ire





Defender Simon Edvinsson’s play in Grand Rapids has been criticized by the Detroit Red Wings and their fans. Likewise, Jonatan Berggren’s strong start is leaving fans wondering when he will be called up. But the left-wing prospect Cross Hanas deserves as much attention as either prospect. In his first professional season, Hans has scored five goals and two assists for seven points in his first 10 appearances for the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Texas native scored the Griffins in their 4-1 road loss to Rockford IceHogs Saturday.The Griffins have a video of the goal on their website: The 2020 second round roster (No. 55) has 18 shots on target in those 10 games. Hanas racked up 86 points in 63 games for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League last season. “He’s not in the NHL. He’s not eligible to get into the NHL right now. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to get into the NHL.” Full Comments from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the #NHLBrown signature of Mitchell Miller. pic.twitter.com/yBiFO7od8m — Mike Gould (@miketgould) Nov 5, 2022 In case you missed it Ville Husso delivers in back-to-back starts for the Red Wings in a big way. He posts his second shutdown of the young season. News of Filip Zadina “not well” after an injury that blocked a shot against the New York Islanders. When Zadina returns to the lineup, he must follow the advice in the words of Lucas Raymond. Next game of Red Wings The 6-3-2 Detroit Red Wings play against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden today (5 p.m.) Hockey Now Network Boston: Commissioner Gary Bettman criticized the Bruins for their controversial decision to sign Mitchell Miller. Boston Bruins. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now wrote that the… Bruins lost the respect off some fans and the NHL for signing Miller. The Arizona Coyotes gave up their military service to him after they learned that he had severely bullied a high school classmate. The Bruins players, including captain Patrice Bergeron, also did not appreciate the signing. New York: Stefen Rosner writes that the Islanders’ ineffective power play is holding them back. New York Islanders. Pittsburgh: How can veteran defenseman Kris Letang not worry after the Penguins lost to the Seattle Kraken for the second time in a week? Pittsburgh Penguins Vegas: Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now has the details of the Golden Knights’ seventh straight win. Vegas Golden Knights Washington: Capitals offer “no apologies” after losing their fourth straight game. Washington capitals. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

