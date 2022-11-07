Sports
T20 World Cup: Why South Africa continues to ‘choke’ in ICC competitions
It is the day before South Africa’s last T20 World Cup group match against the Netherlands.
Jeremy Snape, a mental skills coach who has worked with Crystal Palace and England Rugby, joins the BBC for a video call.
A win over the lowest ranked team remaining in the tournament sees the Proteas advance to the semi-finals.
Beat, well, that won’t happen, right?
Our talk focuses on the concept of suffocation, which Snape describes as “losing from a winning position, or losing a game you should win, due to psychological pressure and the weight of expectation”.
We play with hypotheses where South Africa needs 20 runs from the last 15 balls in the final against England.
This is now the case. South Africa crashed to a loss of 13 points to a Dutch team with four South African-born players. It’s just another sad chapter in the sweeping tragicomedy that is the Proteas at International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.
And that’s the point. This flip side, as obviously upset as you will see, has come with a degree of predictability.
Since 1999, when South Africa snatched a draw from the clutches of victory against Australia and tumbled out of the World Cup semi-finals, this cricket team has been labeling the chokers as a pillory.
The defeats of the semi-finals in the World Cups by 50 over 2007 and 2015 hurt, as did the losses of the semi-finals of the World Cup T20 in 2009 and 2014. Since 1999, South Africa has also lost in four semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.
“Is every defeat a suffocation?” asks Snape, who worked with the Proteas between 2008 and 2011 in an effort to get rid of this unwanted baggage.
“It depends. Often a team is just beaten by the better team. Even if you perform at your best, that is no guarantee of success.
“But perceptions and traits can linger on teams, even if those individuals were not involved in past mistakes or suffocation.
“It’s similar to generational trauma. Things that happen to older generations can have a lasting impact across the board.”
Was Quinton de Kock thinking of Allan Donald’s dropped bat? in Edgbaston 23 years ago when he kept watch on Sunday? At some point during his disappointing performance, did Kagiso Rabada throw his mind back to capitulation? against New Zealand in 2011? It might have helped if they had.
“We spend thousands of hours in cricket throwdowns and talking tactics, but rarely talk about how the biggest opponent is in our own heads,” said ex-Gloucestershire all-rounder Snape. “The psychological component is the biggest obstacle for me.
“The first step in an elite environment should be to talk about pressure and expectation. Those are two variables that will invariably come up during a match. But your head should not be empty. It should be filled with something.
“So if we anticipate these things will arrive, and we unpack what they mean to us, we can overcome them by filling our minds with something positive, rather than something catastrophic.”
Any athlete who doesn’t do this can easily go into a fight or flight response. And while the threat of a rousing Yorker isn’t the same as a saber-toothed tiger like our ancient ancestors, a batter has a better chance of survival if he keeps a cool head.
“We’re in our best shape when we play on instinct,” Snape added. “When we choke, we call the consequences of our failure. We start worrying about what people will say about us and our character. We start worrying about tomorrow’s papers rather than what the bowler might be able to do next.” to do.
“That psychology moves into our physiology. It’s almost an emotional hijack. Our knees get weak. We fixate on a single task, like playing the ball over extra cover even when the shot isn’t on.
“Our hands lose their sense and our dexterity and dexterity diminish. It’s a difficult spiral and it comes from a place of perceived shame and rejection.”
This is partly why it’s so fascinating to the rest of us. Anger in sport has a charm in its own right, but there’s something recognizable when elite athletes stumble across a psychological hurdle when it matters most.
Snape equates this to getting nervous before giving a witness speech or writing an email to your boss when you’re angry. Shame and rejection are terrifying emotions and many of us would do anything to avoid them.
But this binary thinking can lead to a calcification in the mind, both for the athletes themselves and for those of us seeking an answer to the suffocating conundrum.
“In reality, the choking tag is usually a lazy construct,” Snape says. “We can get fixated on this black and white issue when it’s so often much more complicated and nuanced.
“It makes headlines and pulls on our emotions. But because we can all empathize with what the players are going through, we attach ourselves to their struggle.”
That will be of little consolation to captain Temba Bavuma and his teammates. They go home in disgrace. Again.
This loss also ends Mark Boucher’s tenure as coach. The former wicket-keeper criticized South Africa’s energy level, suggesting that his team was not adapting to the 10:30am start. It felt like a lame excuse, but maybe there’s some truth in his explanation.
The Proteas were flat, but it wasn’t the time of day that was to blame. Senior players were far from their best and every decision, including bowling first, seemed to be controlled by an invisible hand.
That hand continues to grip the throats of South Africans. Only a World Cup win will loosen his grip.

