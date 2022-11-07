Johns’ Run at ITA National Fall Championships Marks Duke Men’s Tennis Week

Last season, Duke fans watched with delight as the men’s basketball team put in an outstanding performance in the NCAA tournament, reaching the coveted Final Four. Garrett Johns had a similar performance to one of the last four at the main fall national tennis tournament.

The Blue Devil senior was the top seeded at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, the final tournament of the fall college season. In addition to Johns, Andrew Zhang and Michael Heller played doubles representing Duke.

Johns won three draws before falling to Texas’s Eliot Spizzirri (0-6, 6-4, 3-6) in the semifinals. Two of these wins were in grueling three-set cases, demonstrating his perseverance.

Frankly, that’s not surprising, said head coach Ramsey Smith. It’s just a continuation of what he’s been doing week in, week out, day in, day out. He has just been incredibly consistent with his training and his preparation. It’s exciting to see him rise to the biggest stage where he now belongs.

Last month, Johns had a successful show at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Spizzirri. This tournament concludes a great season for Johns, who has solidified himself as one of the top players in the country.

In addition to reaching the semifinals of the tournament, Johns was unanimously voted to receive the Sportsmanship Award.

It just shows the respect he has received from his colleagues and from the officials, Smith said. Sportsmanship is one of the things that we focus on and are proud of, and to win that award on the biggest podium is really impressive. I am incredibly proud of him for that and his achievements.

Zhang and Heller won their doubles in the first round before going down to TCU’s Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted (6-7, 4-6). Young and Maxted were tough opponents, as they were eventual finalists.

They played really good tennis in both games, Smith said. We focused on bringing energy, playing aggressively and playing together. And those two do it better than anyone else. In addition to ITA Nationals, the Blue Devils had three representatives at the Gator Fall Invite in Gainesville, Florida. Twins Connor Krug and Jake Krug along with Andrew Dale competed in both singles and doubles. All three players won their first round singles, and Jake Krug recorded his first ever win over a nationally ranked player, beating Auburn’s Jan Galka. The field there was extremely strong, but everyone came out with impressive wins, Smith said. Overall I thought it was a good tournament with a lot of good chances and the guys did well. On day two of the tournament, both Krug twins racked up additional singles wins, with Miami’s Jake beating Antonio Prat and Florida’s Connor Tanappat Nirundorn. All three Blue Devils were defeated in the final consolation round on Sunday.

On the doubles side, an injury to Dukes Faris Khan forced Connor Krug to compete alongside Florida’s Will Grant. Jake Krug and Dale competed together and both tandems fell on Sunday.

These two tournaments marked the official end of the fall season for the team, which will try to carry this momentum into the spring.

Overall, it’s definitely a successful fall season, Smith said. I definitely think the highlight is Garrett. It gives everyone confidence, knowing that we have a number one player who can beat anyone.

Smith explained that the doubles competition in the fall allowed him to find pairs that worked well together, something he hopes to use in the spring. Although this is the end of the collegiate season, many Blue Devils will be out of the professional circuit for the rest of the fall.

Next up for Duke players is the ITF men’s tournament in Winston-Salem, NC, which kicks off Monday when Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas will play as seeded players. Smith hopes other Blue Devils will also qualify for the tournament.