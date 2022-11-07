Sports
Monday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more
With four of the six teams in action on Monday also playing on Tuesday, we will definitely get some backups on this Monday. But until we get some goalkeeper confirmations later in the day, your guess is as good as mine on how the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders are splitting the starts. It’s worth a look though, as the backup for three of the four teams discussed – the Oilers, Flames and Blues – has performed just as well or better for fantasy points as the starter.
Favorable scoring match-ups
8pm, Capital One Arena, watch live on ESPN+
This matchup has the most exciting scorers on both sides of the puck, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl taking on Alex Ovechkin — a group that makes up three of the top four goalscorers since the 2018-19 season. Both teams suffer multiple losses, with the Oilers dropping two in a row and the Caps dropping four. John Carlson was on the ice for practice on Sunday and is eligible to return but will likely miss his fifth game with a lower body injury.
Calgary Flames at New York Islanders
7 p.m., UBS Arena, watch live on ESPN+
The Flames enter New York as losers from four straights. Earlier last week, the team changed its score lines to try and fuel the attack, but kept losing, returning to the original lines that have not worked all season. Doing the same is doubtful and expecting a different result gets them one here. The Isles had won five in a row before losing to Detroit on Saturday. This game should help them get back in the saddle.
7 p.m., TD Garden
Tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets last in the overall NHL standings and with a six-game loss streak, the Blues will face a Bruins team that would tie for first place in the overall standings with a win. The Bruins can even counteract the only bright spot for the Blues so far: St. Louis is ninth in the power play conversion rate, but Boston is number 1 on penalty kill.
Mid tier fantasy forwards
Jesse Puljujarvi, W, Edmonton Oilers (2.6%): Practicing on par with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, this would be Puljujarvi’s first promotion to start a game on a scoreline this season. On the one hand, getting such an excellent opportunity to skate with McDavid should be a reason to be excited as fantasy managers. On the other hand, we have seen the same rodeo before from Puljujarvi.
Also see:
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value ahead
Jake Buren, W, St. Louis Blues (0.4%): It looks like Brandon Saad will make a comeback in this return from injury, finally giving the Blues the depth they need to ice three solid scoring lines. And based on practice, Neighbors considers themselves the lucky linemate of Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn.
Also see:
Mid-tier fantasy defenders
Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins (64.5%): The clock is ticking. It really does feel like the Bruins are preparing us for a Charlie McAvoy appearance by the end of this week. Lindholm has done an excellent job in the meantime filling the role of the team’s best attacking defender. If anything were to happen to McAvoy again, we can safely say Lindholm is going to be a must-start.
Also see:
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders
Nikita Zadorov, D, Calgary Flames (0.7%): When Chris Tanev misses another match, Zadorov has a great imagination thanks to the minutes he has to eat. Zadorov played 28:24 in Saturday’s overtime loss. That kind of minutes for a physical defender is a slot for 2.0-plus fantasy points.
Also see:
goalkeepers
Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers (16.2%): We’re at the tipping point where you’d consider launching the backup if it gets the wink, but not the supposed starter. If Skinner gets the wink, I’d roll into fantasy with him. When Jack Campbell gets a call, it scares me. The Oilers do their best to show us enough Skinner, but are also wary of creating too much controversy around their starter. But Campbell has to pull himself together. The fact that we have reached this fantastic turning point by favoring the backup is a disturbing sign.
Semyon Varlamov, G, New York Islanders (3.2%): With one more match Tuesday, this matchup could go to Varlamov. The Flames struggle to score on an equal footing and the Islanders have the third best penalty kill to counter any advantage.
Put them on the couch
St. Louis Blues: Logic suggests the team should be on the bench with just 12 goals in five-on-five through nine games. That said, I have a soft spot for a team with a six-game loss that has its attack back to full strength for the first time since the start of the season. If they somehow straighten the ship against Boston here, we must remember that Brandon Saad, for whatever reason, is the cornerstone of this transgression.
