Saudi Games: Fahd bin Jalawi crowns table tennis and jiu-jitsu champions





His Highness Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice President, Secretary General of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Director of the Saudi Arabian Games, crowned the table tennis winners of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 games. Today ended the women’s and men’s table tennis competition held over 3 days by the Institute for Leadership Development at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex, where player Sarah Hussain took first place and a gold medal after winning the final match. against player Batul Al-Abbad, runner-up and silver medalist, Shadan Sadi won the bronze medal after winning the third place match against Shauk Shenifi. In the men’s competition, Abdulaziz Al-Abbad won the gold medal and first place, after beating Ali Al-Khadrawi, who came second, and the silver medal in the final, while player Abdulaziz Bukhlebi won the bronze medal after beating Nayef . Al-Jadai in the competition to determine third place and crown winners and winners Except His Highness Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, President of the Saudi Arabian Table Tennis Federation, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar. His Royal Highness Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Saad crowned the winners of the men’s and women’s jiu-jitsu competitions, which concluded today at King Saud University Arena, in the presence of Saudi Jiu-Jitsu Federation President Muhammad bin Fayez . . Lama Al-Madani won the gold medal and first place in the 60 kg division, Al-Anud Al-Tamimi took second and the silver medal, and two players Bashayer Hamdi and Reem Al-Atallah took third. and a bronze medal. Followed first by Lina Kari, who took second place and a silver medal, and two players, Reem Al-Attas and Elham Al-Serafi, completed the podium with a third place finish and a bronze medal. In the men’s 66 kg division, Abdul Malik Al Mardi won the gold medal and first place, while Faris Kashmiri took second place and the silver medal, with two players Osama Qandil and Majid Al Anzi for third place and the bronze. medal. and in weight up to 77 kg, Issa Shmeisani received a gold medal and a central. First, Omar Nada took second and a silver medal, while two players Muhannad Aziz and Muhammad Khan took third and a bronze medal. . In the men’s weight class up to 88 kg, the gold medal and first place were won by the player Osama Al-Semari, the second place and the silver medal – by the player Khaled Al-Ghamdi. took third place and bronze medal AND first place and player Saleh Al-Humayda took second place and silver medal and two players Hossam Buhari and Dia El-Din Badran finished the podium with third place and bronze medal.

