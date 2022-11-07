



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Stanford beach volleyball players fifth year Charlie Ekstrom junior Kate Reilly junior Xolani Hodel and senior Financial crisis competed in the 2022 Women’s Pairs National Championship at the AVCA Fall National Championship November 4-6. The duo Ekstrom/Reilly took sixth place, while Hodel/Kriz finished 17th. Stanford beach volleyball players fifth yearjuniorjuniorand seniorcompeted in the 2022 Women’s Pairs National Championship at the AVCA Fall National Championship November 4-6. The duo Ekstrom/Reilly took sixth place, while Hodel/Kriz finished 17th. Friday saw both couples playing pool. To start the day, both pairs took victories as Hodel/Kriz defeated Georgia State’s Bordis/Kuck 21-18, 21-19, while Ekstrom/Reilly defeated Stetson’s Bramante/Gauthier 21-17, 21-15. After a forfeit win over FAU, Ekstrom/Reilly ended their day with a 21-19, 21-14 topping against Arizona’s Russel/Shannon to take the top finish in Pool 10. Hodel/Kriz dropped both other pool matches as they fell to FCGU’sBrewer/Johnson 21-16, 21-17 and were led by eventual runner-up TCU’s Mactavish/Vergara 21-18, 21-13. Saturday started with both pairs playing games in the championship series. Ekstrom/Reilly earned a first-round bye, then defeated LMU’s Ramirez/Thorup21-9, 21-19. After beating GCU’s Morin/Roskic 21-19, 21-19, the duo recorded their first loss of the tournament before beating Washington’s Loreen/Robinson in a three-set defeat 17-21, 21-17, 15-7. The loss moved the duo to fifth place to play on Sunday. Hodel/Kriz won their first game of the day, a first round championship round 21-19, 21-19 victory over Ferraris/Namike of Stetson University. They then fell to LSU’s Bracken/Seits in a three-set battle, 17-21, 21-14, 21-19 and advanced to 17th place. The pair closed on Saturday with a three-set win over LMU’s Firnett/Prihti 13-21, 21-11, 17-15 and advanced to the second round of the battle for 17th overall. Sunday saw Ekstrom/Reilly advance to the fifth place final after a forfeit from USC’s Shields/White. The pair finished the game in Huntsville with a hard-fought three-set battle with Georgia State’s Ferary/Ferary, finishing sixth overall with a 23-21, 17-21, 15-11 loss to the Panthers. Hodel/Kriz finished their game in Huntsville with three wins Sunday, first being Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Lewis/Poletti-Corrales 26-24, 21-17 and Long Beach State’s Gementera/Hagenah 21-19, 21-19. In the final in 17th place, Hodel/Kriz fell to LMU’s Ramirez/Thorup in the first set, but stormed back in sets two and three for the win and the top finish in the bracket. Playing in Huntsville concluded the fall action of Stanford Beach Volleyball. The Cardinal’s schedule for 2023 will be released in the coming weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2022/11/7/beach-volleyball-top-20-finishes-in-huntsville.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos