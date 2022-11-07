Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Under the Australian hierarchy, a working theory is developing that Mitchell Starc’s decision not to participate in the IPL in recent years could have had a major adverse effect on his T20 form, highlighting the difficulty of identifying all three formats as to play a fast bowler.

Starc was a shock from Australia’s line-up to take on Afghanistan in their unmissable World Cup game on Friday and had previously been demoted from his new pitching ball after conceding 14 in Australia’s opening tournament. against New Zealand in a loss that ultimately caused their exit from the tournament.

Starc has not played in the IPL since 2015 or the BBL since 2014 resting during those periods to be fresh for international service as a regular in all three formats for Australia. His decision not to play franchise cricket has been widely acclaimed in Australia and has entailed significant personal financial costs, given what he could potentially earn in an IPL auction.

But the difference between Starc’s T20 numbers between 2012-19 and 2020-22 is remarkable in all three phases of the innings. He is no longer the weapon he once was.

Glimpses of old Starc. He threw a double-wicket maiden against Ireland in his opening over, but then gave up 43 runs in his next three overs and Australia’s hopes for a net run-rate boost were dealt a big blow.

Starc was once the most feared left-armer in the world. But in this tournament, of the 13 left-arm quicks who have played three or more games, he has the fewest wickets and the highest economy.

His Test bowling has benefited from skipping the IPL. However, by failing to test himself every year against the best T20 hitters in the world on mostly batter-friendly IPL pitches, there is a theory that his T20 skills have declined in terms of both his new ball and death bowling. His yorker no longer appears on command and opponents are much better at plunging his misses. Since 2020, he has fallen from 18th in the T20I’s bowling rankings to 40th, after hitting a career high in fourth when he played in the IPL in 2014.

Josh Hazlewood, on the other hand, has gone the other way. He was not in Australia’s T20I calculations in 2019. After being a fringe player at the 2016 World Cup and playing just two games, he fell out of favor with the whiteball teams and missed the 2019 ODI World Cup as he was. seen as a test specialist.

But he played in the BBL in 2020 and helped the Sydney Sixers win the title with an excellent run of individual finals. He then played 24 matches over the next three IPL seasons, including nine ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE where he helped Chennai Super Kings win the title. In 2022 he took 20 wickets in 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has turned himself into the foremost new ball bowler in T20I cricket who rose to No. 1 in the rankings this year after being out of 200 in 2020. But Hazlewood has only played six test matches since the start of 2020 and just two in the past 12 months.

Glimpses of Mitchell Starc, but he’s not the T20 bowler of yesteryearICC/Getty Images

Pat Cummins, the third member of the Australian fast bowling triumvirate in three formats, has played IPL and Test cricket for the past two years, but has rested from several international ODI and T20I series to stay fresh for important assignments.

His T20 bowling has suffered the same fate as Starc since some outstanding returns in the summer of 2019-20, where he played eight out of nine T20Is and saw his ranking climb to number 17 in the world. Since then, he has taken on the Test captaincy and maintained his ranking as the best Test bowler in the world for three consecutive years. But where his unerring lengths and lines produce wickets in bucket loads at a good pace in Tests, those same lengths were met at pace with savage blows in T20 cricket, to the point where he was dropped by Kolkata Knight Riders last season. He is now the 50th ranked T20I bowler in world cricket.

He was marginally better than Starc in this tournament, sometimes using his off-speed deliveries to better control opponents, but even former Australia captain Ricky Ponting questioned whether Cummins was on the eve of the match in Afghanistan. had to be omitted.

It leaves the Australian selectors with a decision to make. After going twice right with Australia’s three-format trio for one World Cup triumph and one Super 12s exit in 12 months, what are they doing in the lead-up to the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the US?

There are Australian T20 specialists who are building their resumes day by day. Nathan Ellis has every right to be saddened not to be part of the Australian World Cup squad as he has proven himself as Australia’s best death bowler in franchise cricket over the past 12 months and has bowled extremely well in two high scoring T20Is in Mohali and Perth just before the World Cup.

The Caribbean and American fields may also call for two specialized spinners, bringing Ashton Agar back into the equation.

So what does that mean for Starc? Just as Hazlewood turned to the IPL after his rejection in 2019, Starc is following the same path after his ax in Adelaide? The only problem is that next year Australia will play nine Test matches ahead of the IPL, and at least five, possibly six if they make it to the World Test Championship final immediately after.

One thing is certain, Starc is no longer one of the first names on the Australian T20 team sheet.