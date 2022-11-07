Monday Night Football Best Bets: Player Props, Spread Bets & More | NFL and NCAA Betting Choices





Bet Saints QB Andy Dalton o4.5 rush yards: While Taysom Hill will be heavily used in close quarters, it’s very possible we’ll see Dalton on an option against an aggressive front-four. Try PFF’s Betting dashboards for free by signing up to PFF+ today. Bet Saints WR Chris Olave anytime TDSaints rookie speedster should be seeing a lot of Marcus Peters, who hasn’t registered a PFF coverage ratio above 61.3 since September. Last updated: November 7, 1:45 PM Estimated reading time: 3 min Here are the best bets from the PFF staff in Baltimore Ravens-New Orleans Saintson “Monday Night Football” in Week 9: Ben Brown: Andy Dalton Over 4.5 rushing yards (-110) Gameplan stakes: Playable down to -115 It’s our time. After a hard Sunday night, it’s time to return to what brought us here, the QB-rushing prop. Dalton didn’t register a designed rush attempt for the first time since he took the reins of the QB1 last week. Technically, in Week 6, his rush was unleashed on a scramble, but he was on a two-week running tear before the Saints blew the Raiders the doors in Week 8. This primetime matchup should be much more competitive, and if it is, we should see Dalton once again using his legs to move the chains. Judah progress: Saints ml + Saints Over 23.5 team total (+190), Saints -5.5 alt spread + Over 23.5 (+290) The market is not buying Andy Dalton yet, despite his elite play in stable QB stats. A below average Ravens defense probably won’t generate enough pressure to upset Dalton. If his improved production isn’t a fluke and these are the tails we’re chasing in this place, the Saints should fly past 23.5 points. And with their defense poised to stop at what Baltimore does best, the Saints are a good bet to score often and cover the 5.5-point alt spread. Richard Janvrin: Saints WR Chris Olave always TD (+165) Gameplan stakes: Playable up to +150 Michael Thomas hasn’t been involved in the offense for a few weeks, but all hell is now officially missing the rest of the season with a toe injury. Olave, a first-round rookie, is now the undisputed No. 1 man. He has seen double-digit goals in three games this year and faces Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who has allowed eight receptions on nine goals in the past two weeks, failing to reach a coverage ratio of more than 61.6 since week. 3. The total has decreased slightly this year. week from 48 to 46.5, but we still expect some scoring. PFF Greenline top game: Ravens TE Josh Oliver Over 7.5 Receiving Yards (-120) Gameplan stakes: Playable up to 8.5 With talented rookie Isaiah Likely’s prop at 40.5, we go with the veteran in Oliver, who managed just 4 yards against the Bucs in Week 8, but a season-high 17 pass-down snaps, including 14 routes, as injuries. mounted. Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards are not available so Oliver is going to play a lot and can easily cash in on one target. Greenline gives this bet a 4.2% advantage. PFF staff best bets are 76-63-1 going into MNF in week 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pff.com/news/bet-nfl-week-9-monday-night-football-staff-bets-player-props-spread-bets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos