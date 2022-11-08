WTA chief talks money, China and why tennis needs more female coaches

Some coaches and players, including No. 1 Iga Swiatek, said they understood the challenges but were disappointed with the turnout. Swiatek, who was defeated in the semifinals on Sunday by seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, also mentioned the wide prize money gap between the WTA Finals, which offers $5 million, and the men’s equal-sized tournament, the ATP Finals, which kicks off Sunday in Turin. , Italy, offering an event record $14.75 million.

The 2019 WTA Finals, the only time the tournament has been held in Shenzhen to date, offered $14 million in prize money, which was $5 million more than the 2019 London men’s event.

It’s just pretty sad that the WTA has been hit by Covid and by not having the place to play and organize everything properly before then, Swiatek said. But on the other hand you have an example in the ATP that they have been able to do everything and even increase the prize money. So, hopefully for next time, we’d be a little better prepared.

But the ATP didn’t count too heavily on China, and at this stage it seems unlikely that the WTA will soon return to the country where it hosted nine tournaments in 2019. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, redoubled its zero-Covid policy last month, and Simon reaffirmed in Fort Worth that the suspension of China’s tournament tours will not be lifted until there is a credible and transparent investigation into the allegations of Pengs, which was posted on her Chinese social media account in November 2021, as well as a chance for a tour of officials to interact with her independently.

They were still in the same place, Simon said. If they come up with something else we should look at, we’re obviously open to that. But we haven’t seen it yet. I hope we find a solution. That is the goal, to find the right solution. What is the truth? Then we can move on.