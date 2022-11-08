Sports
WTA chief talks money, China and why tennis needs more female coaches
WORTH WORTH The WTA Finals, the elite season-ending women’s tennis tournament, was set to take place in Shenzhen, China for 10 years, filling the WTA’s treasury.
It didn’t go as planned.
China’s zero-Covid policy continues to keep almost all international sporting events out of the country. Even if China were to reopen, women’s tennis has suspended all tournaments in the country, once one of the most important markets, amid unresolved concerns over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who last year accused a top former Chinese official of sexual assault.
We took a strong stance, and we stand by that stance, and had no intention of compromising our principles, Steve Simon, the WTA’s chairman and chief executive, said in an interview. When we did it, we clearly understood with open eyes what it could mean.
Last year, the WTA Finals were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico. This year’s event, which was scheduled to end on Monday night, was held at short notice at Fort Worth’s 14,000-seat Dickies Arena, with attendances ranging from woefully low at the start of the tournament to modest but enthusiastic. crowds of nearly 6,000 in some of the later sessions.
Some coaches and players, including No. 1 Iga Swiatek, said they understood the challenges but were disappointed with the turnout. Swiatek, who was defeated in the semifinals on Sunday by seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, also mentioned the wide prize money gap between the WTA Finals, which offers $5 million, and the men’s equal-sized tournament, the ATP Finals, which kicks off Sunday in Turin. , Italy, offering an event record $14.75 million.
The 2019 WTA Finals, the only time the tournament has been held in Shenzhen to date, offered $14 million in prize money, which was $5 million more than the 2019 London men’s event.
It’s just pretty sad that the WTA has been hit by Covid and by not having the place to play and organize everything properly before then, Swiatek said. But on the other hand you have an example in the ATP that they have been able to do everything and even increase the prize money. So, hopefully for next time, we’d be a little better prepared.
But the ATP didn’t count too heavily on China, and at this stage it seems unlikely that the WTA will soon return to the country where it hosted nine tournaments in 2019. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, redoubled its zero-Covid policy last month, and Simon reaffirmed in Fort Worth that the suspension of China’s tournament tours will not be lifted until there is a credible and transparent investigation into the allegations of Pengs, which was posted on her Chinese social media account in November 2021, as well as a chance for a tour of officials to interact with her independently.
They were still in the same place, Simon said. If they come up with something else we should look at, we’re obviously open to that. But we haven’t seen it yet. I hope we find a solution. That is the goal, to find the right solution. What is the truth? Then we can move on.
Peng, a semifinalist in the 2014 US Open singles who appeared in public during the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, has since retracted the allegations of the attack, citing a misunderstanding. Now 36, she announced her retirement earlier this year. But the WTA is still not convinced that she can act and speak freely and has still not been able to establish direct contact with her.
We know she’s safe, and she’s in Beijing and doing well, Simon said. We have not spoken to her directly.
If the stalemate continues, Simon said the tour would seek a longer-term solution for the finale, which has historically been a major revenue stream. Instead, the WTA was obliged to provide the $5 million in prize money in Guadalajara and again in Fort Worth: a decent setback from Shenzhen that delivered everything in 2019.
Simon said there was more interest from future cities to host the event on a multi-year basis because of the economy. He said securing sites for a single year has been a challenge, despite them coming to market in March this year. While Fort Worth and its modern arena were welcome, the announcement so late in the season made promotion difficult (much like Texas football season).
We wouldn’t keep making these one-year decisions, Simon said. It’s not sustainable. If it looks like we can’t go back to China or we’re not ready to go back, then I think we’re going to create a multi-year situation because we need that for the business.
The WTA signed a new title sponsor, Hologic, in 2022, providing crucial funding, partly in advance, but the tour continues to seek other investors and is now in exclusive and advanced negotiations with CVC Capital Partners, a Luxembourg-based private equity firm that could take a share in the tour and help close the price-money gap that Swiatek complained about.
It’s just a very complex business decision and a business move that we have to go through, Simon said, stressing that the deal, if closed, would not further complicate governance of a sport already overrun with governing bodies.
While the four Grand Slam tournaments and several other top combined events, such as the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, offer equal prize money for men and women, the gap between many standalone men’s and women’s events has widened.
When are people going to start performing and actually keep going? Simon says. They say one thing about supporting female athletes and sports and competitions and the need to invest, but when it comes to actually stepping it up and treating and investing the same way, it doesn’t.
While a merger with the ATP, an idea most recently floated during the 2020 tennis hiatus at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, has not materialized, there is more collaboration, symbolized by the United Cup, Australia’s new men’s and women’s team event. in January was previously the ATP Cup for men and will lead to the Australian Open.
But major equality issues remain, including the persistent lack of women in coaching. The WTA said only six are working full-time with the top 100 WTA singles and top 50 doubles. The issue is complex. Women have traditionally been more resilient to year-round travel, and male coaches often still serve as slamming partners for female pros, filling dual roles and saving money. But Simon also sees prejudice, and the WTA launched an initiative last week to increase those paltry numbers, offering an online certification course and opportunities to shadow coaches and players during tournaments.
I think you’re dealing with one of those stigmas again, Simon said. Hopefully we can recruit and get more women after they are done playing or if they have progressed through the coaching ranks so that they will continue to rise and become a part of the tour.
Simon also said WTA will soon appoint a new director of protection: a topic at the forefront of women’s sports with recent months’ investigative report on the National Womens Soccer League revealing widespread sexual misconduct and coercion by coaches.
In tennis, Pierre Bouteyre, a former coach of the leading French tennis star Fiona Ferro, was Indicted in France earlier this year for rape and assault of Ferro when she was a teenager.
It’s a critical issue for the tour, and it goes way beyond sports, Simon said about protecting players from abuse.
The WTA has existing programs focused on player education and background checks and credentials for coaches. But Simon and other tennis leaders believe the sport should do much more collectively. He said the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the independent body that investigates doping and corruption in the game, could add protection to his portfolio.
It’s exploratory for now, but serious, said Simon, who said engaging the agency would allow for coordinated oversight of the entire sport, from the junior level to the pro tour.
That is not the case now, everyone is doing their own thing to the best of their ability, Simon said. One of the parts of education is that we have to help ourselves. If you see it, please report it so we can respond to it rather than just dealing with rumors because it’s such a sensitive topic and it’s hard to get people to come forward.
