Blake seniors sometimes share the ice, always share hockey and life ties

The fortunes of the Blake girls’ hockey team this season will largely depend on senior forwards Sam Broz, Suzy Higuchi and Ellie Morrison, no matter how many times they play on the same line.

Sophomore Bears coach Kristi King weighs the girls’ preference for skating together against her desire to split them up and make more lines more powerful. The trio racked up 125 points last season, 60% of Blake’s offensive output. This winter they occupy three of the team’s five captain positions. Higuchi, a center, will wear one of the three C’s on her jersey. Wings Broz and Morrison will play A’s as assistant captains.

While none of the girls wants to be the odd one out and skate without the other two, they aren’t afraid to go it alone. They share a common thread of courage.

Broz, Higuchi and Morrison have been friends since they started playing hockey with Blake in seventh grade, each playing much of their youth hockey seasons as the only girl on a boys’ team. They don’t talk much about their band among themselves, but King, an experienced coach, sees it.

“They’re just built a little differently,” King said. “They know what they want, and they have the passion and drive to get it.”

Rough first meeting

Broz and Morrison didn’t like each other as youth hockey players. As the only girls in their respective teams playing Choice Winter hockeythey developed a rivalry, both heated and personal.

“We had a bit of a beef back then,” Broz said. “We went after each other for a bit. Sometimes pushing after the game or heels to the ankles.”

Morrison, who is working on construction over the summer, put her ahead of Blake’s program. She scored 22 goals last season, second on the team, and gave the Bears a presence.

“She is a very difficult player,” Higuchi said. “I always know she’s behind me. On average I’m one of the smaller players on the ice. Having her on a leash with me definitely makes me feel a little more protected.”

Follow her passion

Higuchi and her family moved from Japan to California, where she started playing hockey when she was 4 years old. About six years later, Higuchi’s first year as a Squirt, coaches told her she was going to level down simply because she was a girl in an otherwise all-boys league. That was all she needed to hear. Her family left California for Minnesota.

Higuchi, who has full Japanese citizenship, said she makes her father, Masahiro, an expert hockey fan.

“The basics, such as offside, he doesn’t have,” said Higuchi. “When it comes to terms like ‘breaking ankles,’ he still gets there.”

Last season, Higuchi led the Bears with 26 goals and brought together Broz with 24 assists for the team leader.

“She’s never really going to turn the puck,” Broz said. “She’s just so good at keeping the puck on her stick and protecting it.”

Constructive summers

Morrison has worked for 810 Builders LLC for the past three summers, doing everything from carpentry to pouring concrete.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “It’s such a different environment than I’m used to. You meet a lot of interesting people along the way.”

This summer she helped build an extension to a house. She helped build roofs and decks, the latter requiring her to operate a Bobcat skid steer loader.

“I would drill the small foundation holes and then pour mixed concrete,” she said. “It was always fun and messy. I would play hockey most days after that, so I got to the ice rink covered in cement dust up to my knees. I still have residue in my shin guards.”

Bringing back the bears

Blake, a private school that came under scrutiny as it won seven Class 1A state tournament titles, was promoted to 2A and assigned to Section 6, which is packed with some of the metro area’s best teams. The Bears have not returned to a state tournament since then.

The first 2A season coincided with Broz, Higuchi and Morrison entering the program as seventh graders. In their career, they have lost playoffs against Wayzata (one) and Edina (four). Writing another result for February is the trio’s shared goal.

Broz: “It’s the most frustrating thing in the world. But I think we have a good chance this year.”

Morrison: “Of course it’s something we talk about. There’s always a hill to climb, and we’re a grinding team hoping to get to the top.”

