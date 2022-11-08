Sports
Blake seniors sometimes share the ice, always share hockey and life ties
The fortunes of the Blake girls’ hockey team this season will largely depend on senior forwards Sam Broz, Suzy Higuchi and Ellie Morrison, no matter how many times they play on the same line.
Sophomore Bears coach Kristi King weighs the girls’ preference for skating together against her desire to split them up and make more lines more powerful. The trio racked up 125 points last season, 60% of Blake’s offensive output. This winter they occupy three of the team’s five captain positions. Higuchi, a center, will wear one of the three C’s on her jersey. Wings Broz and Morrison will play A’s as assistant captains.
While none of the girls wants to be the odd one out and skate without the other two, they aren’t afraid to go it alone. They share a common thread of courage.
Broz, Higuchi and Morrison have been friends since they started playing hockey with Blake in seventh grade, each playing much of their youth hockey seasons as the only girl on a boys’ team. They don’t talk much about their band among themselves, but King, an experienced coach, sees it.
“They’re just built a little differently,” King said. “They know what they want, and they have the passion and drive to get it.”
Rough first meeting
Broz and Morrison didn’t like each other as youth hockey players. As the only girls in their respective teams playing Choice Winter hockeythey developed a rivalry, both heated and personal.
“We had a bit of a beef back then,” Broz said. “We went after each other for a bit. Sometimes pushing after the game or heels to the ankles.”
Morrison, who is working on construction over the summer, put her ahead of Blake’s program. She scored 22 goals last season, second on the team, and gave the Bears a presence.
“She is a very difficult player,” Higuchi said. “I always know she’s behind me. On average I’m one of the smaller players on the ice. Having her on a leash with me definitely makes me feel a little more protected.”
Follow her passion
Higuchi and her family moved from Japan to California, where she started playing hockey when she was 4 years old. About six years later, Higuchi’s first year as a Squirt, coaches told her she was going to level down simply because she was a girl in an otherwise all-boys league. That was all she needed to hear. Her family left California for Minnesota.
Higuchi, who has full Japanese citizenship, said she makes her father, Masahiro, an expert hockey fan.
“The basics, such as offside, he doesn’t have,” said Higuchi. “When it comes to terms like ‘breaking ankles,’ he still gets there.”
Last season, Higuchi led the Bears with 26 goals and brought together Broz with 24 assists for the team leader.
“She’s never really going to turn the puck,” Broz said. “She’s just so good at keeping the puck on her stick and protecting it.”
Constructive summers
Morrison has worked for 810 Builders LLC for the past three summers, doing everything from carpentry to pouring concrete.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “It’s such a different environment than I’m used to. You meet a lot of interesting people along the way.”
This summer she helped build an extension to a house. She helped build roofs and decks, the latter requiring her to operate a Bobcat skid steer loader.
“I would drill the small foundation holes and then pour mixed concrete,” she said. “It was always fun and messy. I would play hockey most days after that, so I got to the ice rink covered in cement dust up to my knees. I still have residue in my shin guards.”
Bringing back the bears
Blake, a private school that came under scrutiny as it won seven Class 1A state tournament titles, was promoted to 2A and assigned to Section 6, which is packed with some of the metro area’s best teams. The Bears have not returned to a state tournament since then.
The first 2A season coincided with Broz, Higuchi and Morrison entering the program as seventh graders. In their career, they have lost playoffs against Wayzata (one) and Edina (four). Writing another result for February is the trio’s shared goal.
Broz: “It’s the most frustrating thing in the world. But I think we have a good chance this year.”
Morrison: “Of course it’s something we talk about. There’s always a hill to climb, and we’re a grinding team hoping to get to the top.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-girls-high-school-hockey-preview-2022-23-blake-school-twin-cities/600222812/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paxlovid taken early may reduce long-term COVID symptoms, says new study
- A familiar face, Vanja Klaric, returns to the courts for USF Womens Tennis
- Some homeowners can get help to reduce potential damage to their homes during an earthquake
- Xi Jinping said China is preparing for war
- boris johnson: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises lifetime lords seats to aides, fellow MPs and a holiday giver
- CNN anchor presses Imran Khan to provide evidence of government involvement in shootings
- Wimbledon are set to relax their all-white dress code to allow colored underwear
- Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears football sneak peek: players to watch, stats, early bets
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website
- NCJW Designer Dress Days Hosts Hundreds | Local News
- Britain and France in final stages of strait-crossing negotiations
- Sri Lanka Cricket nominates 3-mem panel to Danushka. to investigate