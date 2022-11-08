Game Notes: Virginia Tech – Duke University

DURHAM Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium after a month-long hiatus when it welcomes Virginia Tech.

Kick-off is at 12 noon and the match will be broadcast live on RSN.

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series between the two schools, 19-10. In their final meeting on November 13, 2021, the Blue Devils dropped a 48-17 decision to the Hokies at Lane Stadium. Duke’s final win over Virginia Tech came on September 27, 2019, when it scored 31 consecutive points to beat the Hokies 45-10 in the ACC opener in Blacksburg.

The Blue Devils took their sixth win of the season against Boston College and are now 6-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play, making them eligible for bowling for the first time since 2018 when they defeated Temple in the Walk On’s Independence Bowl.

Duke has logged more than 200 rushing yards on six separate occasions this year and is second in the ACC and 20th nationally with 208.11 ground yards per game.

Saturday’s RSN broadcast will feature Evan Lepler, Dave Archer and Rebecca Fiorentino. The game can also be heard on LEARFIELD’s Blue Devil Sports Network via the Varsity app or goduke.com.

TELEVISION RSN

RADIOBlue Devils Sports Network by LEARFIELD

GAME NOTESDuke Notes(PDF)Virginia Tech Notes

LIVE STATSGoDuke.com

TWITTER@DukeFOOTBALL

Redshirt junior defense equipment DeWayne Carter is tied for second nationally in fumbles (3) and tied for sixth in caused fumbles (3). After putting together four forced fumbles a year ago, Carter is on par with Bob Group and Matt Daniels for fourth in program history with seven in their Blue Devil careers.

Against Boston College, redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward scored a game-high 11 tackles for his 11th career double-digit tackle performance. The Dacula, Georgia native has 312 career tackles in his ledger, leaving him tied up with Joe Giles-Harris for the 19th in the program’s history. He is 18 tackles away from breaking into Duke’s top 15 in the category.

This season, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard is 159-of-247 (.644) and passes 1,851 yards with 11 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in the ACC in pass completion percentage, behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye (.712), Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader (.672) and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei (0.646).

Duke’s last home win over Virginia Tech came during the 1981 season when the Blue Devils defeated the Hokies 14-7.

SCORING FIRST

Duke is 5-0 this season if he scores first. In each of those five games, the Blue Devils registered a touchdown to begin scoring and four were on their opening drive.

TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS

Over nine games, the Blue Devils recorded a total of 40 touchdowns to take third place with Florida State in the conference. That total is the highest since Duke recorded 51 in 2018.

DUKE AND THE RUN GAME

Duke is second in the ACC in both rushing yards (1873) and rushing assault (208.11). Four players were at the forefront of that attack in RBs Jaylen Coleman , Jacques Moore and Jordanian Waters as well as QB Riley Leonard .

All four have over 300 rushing yards on the year, led by Leonard’s 577 yards on 91 carries with nine scores. Waters follows closely with 461 yards on a team-high 94 rushes with eight touchdowns. Yes. Moore and Coleman chipped for 396 and 307 rushing yards with four touchdowns each. The quartet makes Duke the only four-player school in the ACC with over 300 rushing yards. Only Florida State and Louisville have at least three players with more than 300 yards.

2,000 x 2

The Blue Devils are 127 rushing and 106 passing yards away from recording 2,000 in both categories on the year. Duke has recorded 2,000 rushing and passing yards only seven times in its history in the same season (2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2021).

PICK UP THE BAGS

Over Duke’s last three games, it has taken 14 of its 24 total sacks on the year. The Blue Devils are currently sixth in the ACC in sacks and put together a best six of the season against Miami on October 22. Red shirt junior DT DeWayne Carter an average of 0.5 bags per game after registering 4.5 in 2022.

POINTS FROM REVENUE

Over Duke’s nine games, it has scored 51 points from nine opponents. Most recently, Duke scored 31 points on five Miami turnovers.

RESTORE FUMBLE

Duke leads the nation with 15 fumbles a year. 11 different Blue Devils are responsible for those recoveries. red shirt junior DeWayne Carter (3), red shirt senior Shaka Heyward (2) and sophomore Brandon Johnson (2) make Duke the only three-player school in the ACC with more than two recoveries per year.

STAND YOUR GROUND

Duke has eight players with more than 30 tackles a year, led by a graduate student Darius Joiner (70), senior red shirt Shaka Heyward (66), and junior Jaylen Stinson (53). The trio makes Duke one of three schools in the ACC with at least three student-athletes with more than 53 tackles per year (Boston College and Virginia).

#Good week