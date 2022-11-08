Australia Ready for Revision Ahead of 2024 Tournament, Analysis, Team Predicted, Video

Australia is out of the T20 World Cup and with that bitter disappointment, the new cycle has officially started.

It will be less than two years before the next edition takes place in June 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States.

And while that’s not a long turnaround, it’s long enough that we’re about to witness a major overhaul of Australia’s 20-over team.

Australia had the oldest team at this year’s tournament with only Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green and Nathan Ellis under 30. Only Green and David are under 28.

Others are on the cusp of international retirement such as 34-year-old Matthew Wade, 35-year-old Aaron Finch and 36-year-old David Warner.

Wade has previously indicated he would retire after this year’s World Cup, while Finch has already called it a day in 50-over cricket after falling out of form.

With Australia not expected to play 20-over cricket for some time, and the focus is set to turn to next year’s ODI World Cup, it seems likely that Finch will soon be hanging the batting gloves in all international formats.

Finch and Wade could be the first casualties after the tournament, but they’re unlikely to be the only ones.

Warner plans to keep playing until the 2024 World Cup, but two years can be a long time in cricket, especially with a grueling 2023 ahead for Australian players of all sizes.

However, questions will be asked of players across the squad, with the white ball group looking like a group in need of rejuvenation.

As Mark Waugh noted during the last game, there was a flatness about Australia at the World Cup.

That could easily be attributed to physical fatigue, but mental fatigue is also a major concern, as evidenced by Glenn Maxwell saying Australias elimination means nothing.

Is this a group that still cares?

After winning the T20 world crown last year, is there enough hunger left in the shortest format of the games?

Only the players can answer that, but some are now at a crossroads in international 20-over cricket and will have to determine what their future holds.

Australia’s former speedy Stuart Clark said on the BBC’s Test Match Special that half of Australia’s T20 players couldn’t hang around.

They will have a debriefing and a little soul searching.

There are some guys who have been around for a while, and we need to look for younger guys.

I think this is especially true for the bowlers who play all three formats. The questions will be about what our team will look like for the next T20 World Cup, and I think half of these guys won’t be there.

Continuing to play will seem much less appealing to players of all sizes in the immediate aftermath of this competition, such as Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith.

English star Ben Stokes has already retired from ODIs, thinking it is unsustainable to continue playing all three formats.

Their schedules are stacked: an ODI series against England starts immediately after the World Cup, followed by the traditional summer of testing.

That gives way to a test tour of India in early 2023, which will also include an Ashes series and an ODI World Cup.

For those who are in the mood, there is also the Indian Premier League season.

Any 20-over game Australia plays next year will therefore likely not feature any of those players unless they are part of an ODI World Cup warm-up.

In theory, they will then stay out until 2024, when Smith turns 35, Starc 34 and Hazlewood 33.

Cummins will be the youngest at 31, but is about to take on a double captaincy between Test and ODI cricket, which will prove demanding.

Speaking of his appointment as ODI captain, but before it was made official, Cummins suggested compromises had to be made with his playing schedule.

There’s a lot to think about, whoever it is, he said at the time.

If it (the captain of the ODI) comes out and it works, of course it would be a huge privilege, but if not then it’s totally fine.

I don’t want anything to detract from my role as Test Captain, so there’s still some work to be done.

He also hinted that he is unlikely to take on the T20 captaincy.

Zampa, 30, is in his prime and remains a block to the future, while both David and Green are project players with healthy white ball futures for Australia. Leaving Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh behind.

All three players are in their thirties, while Maxwell and Stoinis recently turned 34 and 33 respectively.

The duo were two of Australia’s better players during the campaign, with Maxwell scoring a fast half-century in the final Group 1 match, while Stoinis won Australia’s fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

What helps their prospect of playing a part in the forward-thinking team is that they are predominantly white ball specialists.

Neither will feature in Ashes next year, while Maxwell could be framed for the India tour.

Their experience can also be considered important, as Finch and Wade are heading for international retirement.

As for Marsh, the 31-year-old is the youngest of the trio and has time on his side.

He will make it to the next T20 World Cup and he could play a bigger role than people think.

Marsh has leadership skills and is respected within the team.

Stuart Clark believes that young blood like Green should be injected into leadership roles.

What Australian cricket needs is young leadership, he said.

There is no one young on that team. Except for Cameron Green, everyone is over 29.

It is not an easy solution to just click with your fingers and make it all simple. I think there’s a bit of soul-searching for Cricket Australia in that format. Maybe Cameron Green is the man.

But is that too much for a young man playing all three formats?

The question is, when Wade and Finch retire, who will be the frontrunners to take their positions?

Josh Inglis must be the frontrunner to take the gloves as he was on the World Cup squad before a freak incident on the golf course knocked him out of the tournament.

Inglis was a favorite of Ricky Ponting and the righthander can hit anywhere in the order.

Even if he’s not a wicket-keeper, he could be in the squad with Sydney Sixers star Josh Philippe, another wicket-keeper on the rise.

Philippe has yet to show he is of international quality, having registered less than half a century of 13 internationals (10 T20, 3 ODI), but dominated the Big Bash at the top of the order in recent years.

He has finished in the top 10 for runs scored over the past two seasons, averaging over 30 in both years and his seven half-centuries in that time, including two ’90s.

Although Alex Carey, who looks increasingly comfortable in international cricket, cannot be ruled out, but given his role in the Test and ODI side, the workload could be too great.

As for Finchsrole, green looms as the obvious choice, but there are others that will be considered as well.

Philippe or Inglis are likely to be considered, while Ben McDermott, who has scored centuries in the Big Bash and had a strong campaign in Pakistan earlier this year, could also be considered.

Travis Head scored points at the top of the ranking and was in brilliant form for Australia against Pakistan earlier this year.

DArcy Short is another who has played T20 cricket for Australia and Ponting told foxsports.com.au earlier this year that southpaw is his project player with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Maxwell will likely continue to play a strong role in the team, Ashton Agar will likely be considered for a bigger role in the XI as most international teams have two frontline spinners on their squad and the slow wickets in the Caribbean will suit his left hand turn arm.

His Perth Scorchers teammate Ashton Turner is another whose potential has barely surfaced.

The hard hitting hitter has won internationals in ODI-cricket, but hasn’t gotten regular games yet.

At 29, he is someone who will be especially considered if Stoini’s falter.

As for Australia’s bowling cartel, questions will mainly be asked of Starc and Cummins over the next two years, given their age, workload and whether their bowling is appropriate for the here and now.

Nathan Ellis played against England in a warm-up match but was not on Australia’s World Cup team while Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson both throw with real pace and can swing the ball.

The trio will likely compete for a maximum of one or two places, especially given the likely slow decks at the next World Cup.

WHO FOLLOWS IN THE LINE?

openers: DArcy Short, Travis Head

Fitted: Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ashton Turner

to keep: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe

Bowling: Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith

PREDICT WORLD CUP XI FOR 2024

Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Mitch Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood