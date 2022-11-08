Wisconsin Badgers Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report vs Iowa Hawkeyes





Fresh off a 23-10 win over the rising Maryland Terrapins, the Wisconsin Badgers are currently 5-4 on the season and one game behind the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Big 10 West (Illinois holds tiebreak) after their loss the state of Michigan this weekend. The Badgers battled through some injuries this weekend as defensive linemen Isaiah Mullens and Gio Paez both missed Saturday’s game with leg injuries, but Wisconsin eventually rallied behind nose tackle Keeanu Benton in a strong performance. Heading into Week 11, here’s the depth chart and injury report for the ties. Only Chez Mellusi and Aaron Witt remain on the injury report this week, meaning Wisconsin should be the healthiest they’ve been all season in a crucial game against the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend. Mellusi, who suffered a broken arm against Northwestern in the fourth quarter, was due to be evaluated after the bye and his status for the remainder of the season is currently unclear. But Cole Dakovich, Isaiah Mullens, Gio Paez, Preston Zachman and Vito Calvaruso are all off the injury report, adding some much-needed depth to their respective positions along the stretch. As for the depth chart, the Badgers installed yet another offensive line formation against the Terrapins, with Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Joe Tippmann, Trey Wedig and Riley Mahlman as the starting unit. With last weekend’s strong play, these five are expected to remain the starters for Wisconsin barring unforeseen circumstances. At the end, the Badgers welcomed Hayden Rucci back to the starting lineup last weekend, giving him and Jack Eschenbach the one-two punch forward. But, with Wisconsin’s penchant for jumbo formations and rotations, Dakovich could see a role as well. In addition, quarterback Chase Wolf, who made a game decision last week, was active, meaning the Badgers can likely use Myles Burketts’ season as a red shirt year with insurance on the position. In the absence of Mullenss, defensive end James Thompson has slowly emerged as a key contributor along the front seven, which shouldn’t change this week given Leonhards’ desire to rotate and keep players fresh at all three levels of his defense. Stay tuned for next week’s depth chart and injury report!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2022/11/7/23445132/wisconsin-badgers-football-depth-chart-and-injury-report-vs-iowa-hawkeyes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos