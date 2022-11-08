Ice Hockey is coming to Apex Center

Wythe County announced Monday that it would lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square-foot Appalachian Exposition Center of Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC.

The renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.

Southwest Virginia is a coveted new hockey market, and our group is excited to bring this energy to Wythe County and the region, ADH president Barry Soskin said in a press release. Wythes at the intersection of two highways and thousands of daily visitors from Ohio, Michigan and Ontario can join the regional sports fans for their fun in Wythe County. We would put a product on the ice that would attract thousands of people to our events.

ADH is a new partnership of experienced hockey managers, event promoters and sports and entertainment investors. The group expects to build a team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a growing 12-year league stretching from New York north to Biloxi, Mississippi in the south and from Danbury, Connecticut in the east to Port Huron, Michigan, to the west.

Adding teams at the center of our footprint reduces travel for teams and players, said Chris Bryniarski, vice president of ADH. This venue has quick access for fans in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, and represents a real growth opportunity in terms of both game and media coverage.

The yet-to-be-named Wythe County team will become the league’s first Virginia entry starting with the 2023-24 season, joining Winston-Salems Carolina Thunderbirds as the two most central teams in the league. At 83 miles apart, the two teams should be natural rivals, the release says.

We will engage the community to come up with ideas for a team name and choose a concept that represents Wythe County, the greater Appalachians and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Soskin said. This team will have a powerful identity to represent the people who make this region so great.

The league currently plays a 60-game season between October and April, so the Apex Center will host a minimum of 30 home hockey games per year.

ADH plans to promote concerts, youth and competitive sports, skating events, conventions, expos and other major public draws.

Wythe County is pleased that experienced promoters are bringing professional sports, concerts and major events to our area, said Wythe County Administrator Stephen D. Bear. This long-term lease gives ADH the ability to create economic activity by bringing tens of thousands of people to Wythe County each year for hockey, other sports, and major concerts and events.

Soskin points to youth sports and public recreation as some of the key aspects of the deal.

We want local kids to be not only hockey fans, but also hockey players, Soskin said. We want open skates where the public comes to learn to skate, learn hockey and not only build our future fans but also develop future players.

The partnership capitalizes on Wythe County’s previous investments in the site.

Our options were to sell the Apex and take a huge loss or find the right partners to exploit it and draw people to Wythe, said Brian W. Vaught, chairman of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors. This location is to be operated by private companies as well as generate revenue for the county, and this agreement does just that. We welcome ADH and minor league hockey and support their efforts to become one of Wythe County’s tourist attractions.

FPHL players are semi-professional prospects who also work with local employers to supplement their income. The league plays a mix of international and American hockey players looking to advance their sports careers.

These players will contribute to the employment pool and support companies that are so desperate for staff, said the vice-chairman of the board, Ryan Lawson. This will diversify our workforce and literally bring the world to Wythe County to work and play.

Wythe County and ADH will make additional investments in the center to prepare for the event. Planned improvements include replacing the gravel arena with a concrete floor that houses a hockey rink, climate control, locker rooms, upgraded concessions, ground seating and lighted paved parking areas. The design and construction of the ice rink over the next 10 months should be completed in time for the 2023-24 season.

Wythe County is required by law to hold a public hearing before letting the property, which it has scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

We expect to use the build window to name and market the team and the center as we prepare to host indoor and outdoor events in the spring and summer leading up to the start of the hockey season next fall, Soskin said. We look forward to naming the team, attracting sponsors, creating sports opportunities for young people, supporting the Wythe County and Southwest Virginia economies, and most importantly, putting great hockey on the ice.

Wythe County’s Board of Supervisors recently terminated the lease of the Appalachian Exposition Center Authority, which worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to promote events.

I appreciate the efforts of those who have worked to increase the visibility of the Apex Center, said Matthew Hankins, assistant county administrator. Mr. Soskin and his partners agreed to a lease that will both generate revenue for the county and encourage ADH to bring visitors to Wythe County who have not previously visited, shop, dine or stay here.

Local economic development professionals praised the announcement.

Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau looks forward to partnering with ADH to showcase our region to visitors as a destination for sports, major concerts and exhibits, said CVB Director Rosa Lee Jude.

Recent economic development successes such as Blue Star and Klockner Pentaplast have been enhanced by our community’s great offerings and amenities, said David Manley, director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority. Our exceptional quality of life will be enhanced by welcoming semi-professional hockey and other entertainment events to Wythe County, further fueling our upward momentum.