World Para Table Tennis Championships: Britons Paul Karabardak and Billy Shilton win gold





Paul Karabardak won silver in class seven in doubles and bronze in class six in singles at the 2020 Paralympics Britain’s Paul Karabardak and Billy Shilton took gold in the class 14 men’s doubles at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalusia. In only their second tournament together, Karabardak and Shilton defeated Thai Rungroj Thainiyom and Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri in four sets to take the title. Ross Wilson and Joshua Stacey took silver in the men’s class 18 doubles. Shilton will also win mixed bronze in the 14th class with Fliss Pickard. Meanwhile, Pickard and Welsh teenager Grace Williams will battle it out for gold in the Class 14 women’s doubles final on Tuesday. Karabardak and Shilton started well, reacting to a setback in the third set, where they won a single point, to win 3-1. “What a feeling. It’s something I think about every day when I’m in the hall, something I wanted to do as a kid and did it with Paul for the first time is so special,” said Shilton. Two-time Paralympic medalist Karabardak said: “I’ve won a lot in my career and Tokyo was of course very special and will take a beating, but to become world champion here is one of the best things I’ve ever won. With such a great doubles player like Billy, who is also such a good friend, makes it even more special.” Wilson and Stacey didn’t get gold in a 3-0 loss against Ukrainian pair Lev Kats and Ivan Mai. The bronze medal winning duo Shilton and Pickard lost their semifinals 3-0 to the Dutch duo Jean-paul Montanus and Kelly Van Zon.

