York-Adams coaches announce their roster





The hockey season is over for teams in the York-Adams league. New Oxford were the only team standing after the first day of District 3 competition, when YAIAA teams were defeated 44-2. Central York and Red Lion were the only teams to score in games against teams from outside the league. The Colonials advanced to the second round of Class 2A with a 1-0 win over previously undefeated Susquehannock. They lost 1-0 to Twin Valley and then lost to Manheim Central in the consolation round. All that’s left is to hand out the prizes and celebrate the seniors with the senior all-star game on November 7. YAIAA coaches selected the top players for each division and announced the teams for the all-star game. Seniors Kara Hazelton of Central York and Gabrielle Etter of Spring Grove shared the Division I player of the year award. Susquehannock junior Lilly Wojcik repeated as Division II player of the year. Division III coaches selected Melanie Beall of Bermudian Springs as their top player. PIAA cross-country skiing:No titles, but local runners bring home medals and team awards View the latest resultsDistrict 3 Playoffs for Football, Hockey, Volleyball Hazelton led a Central York defense that gave up just 13 goals against YAIAA teams and 47 goals in total in 21 games. She was responsible for 14 defensive saves and scored two goals. She is described by coaches as an “all round great player who skillfully works her way through doubles and triples teams and is never disrespectful.” Etter scored six goals and provided eight assists from her midfield position. She led a Rockets team that had lost records over the past two seasons to a winning season and a spot in the district playoffs. Division coaches say she is “hardworking, respectful and smart.” Wojcik, who led her division in scoring last year, has led the league this season with 46 goals and five assists for 97 points. The junior, who has committed to playing at Princeton, led an attack that outperformed the opponent 104-13. She scored in every game of the regular season, when she had multiple goals in every game but one. Beall repeated as the best player in the division after scoring 33 goals and handing out 10 assists. She had slightly less than last year’s season with 38 goals, but ends her high school career with 225 points. That scoring is achieved by awarding two points for each goal and one point for each assist. division I Players of the year: Kara Hazelton, Central York, Sr. D and Gabrielle Etter, Spring Grove, Sr. m First team Kayn Arnold, South Western, Jr. d

Ellie Bailey, Dallastown, Senior F

Sarah Beck, Dallastown, Senior M

Jenna Derouaux, Red Lion, Sr. f

Hailey Johnson, Red Lion, Jr. m

Kelbie Linebaugh, New Oxford, Jr. f

Ava Markel, Dallastown, Senior M

Ashley Quinnett, South Western, Sr. d

Kendall Smith, Spring Grove, Jr. m

Lilly Tuffy, Red Lion, Sr. d

Sydney Winpigler, New Oxford, Jr.

Alison Yarnish, Central York, Senior F

Lauren Yarnish, Central York, Senior D Honorable Mention Reagan Bailey, Dallastown, Fr.

Ava Baker, Spring Grove

Nyla Beverly, South Western, Sr. f

Annabella Fimmano, Dallastown, Sr. F/M

Mia Karlie, Dallastown, Sr. GK

Emily Kraus, New Oxford, Senior M

Leah Leonard, South Western, Senior D

Nikki Milwicz, Central York, Sr. GK

Maya Richwine, New Oxford, Senior; m

Caliana Schmidt, Spring Grove, Sr. GK

Anna Scott, Central York, Jr.; f

Emma Smyser, Central York, Jr. f

So Bella Thompson, Red Lion. m

Evvie Wilbur, Red Lion Division II Player of the Year: Lilly Wojcik, Susquehannock, Jr. f First team Chloe Acworth, Dover, Jr. d

Natalie Badour, Susquehannock, Sr. d

Donnelly Bankowski, Eastern York, Senior MF

Allyson Eaton, Kennard-Dale, Senior MF

Dylan Elliott, Susquehannock, Sr. d

Kendall Felix, Eastern York, Sr., GK

Maleah Fitzsimmons, Northeastern, Sr. MF

Reagan Kunkle, West York, Sr.; f

Amelia Myers, West York, Jr. F/MF

Casey Perry, Northeast, Sr. GK

Mallory Prince, Dover, Sr. f

Ann Sargen, York Suburban, Sr. d

Paula Sigley, York Suburban, Senior MF

Rachel Stiffler, Susquehannock, Jr. d

Carly Vaughan, Kennard-Dale, Senior, Do

Olivia Watrup, Kennard-Dale, Jr.; d Honorable Mention Avery Botts, Northeastern, Jr. MF

Margo Channell, Kennard-Dale, Jr. f

Maggie Grim, Susquehannock, Sr. f

So Paige Howard, West York. MF

Tatum Livelsberger, Eastern York, Sr. d

Nena Menard, Dover, Jr. MF

Jenna Morris, Kennard-Dale, Senior F

Brynn Neidigh, York Suburban, Jr. MF

KC ONeill, Susquehannock, Sr. GK

Elena Easter, Susquehannock, Sr.; f

Noah Schneider, Kennard-Dale; MF

Lola Sroka, Susquehannock, Sr. f

Faith Stewart, York Suburban, Sr. d

Molly Townsley, Eastern York, Jr. f Division III Player of the Year: Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs First team Ella Benzel, Bermudian Springs, Jr. B

Kamryn Bittle, Littlestown, Jr. D/M

Peyton Conover, Hanover, Jr. m

Maddie Farace, Fairfield, So. f

Sabrina Harriett, Delone Catholic, Sr. m

Taytum Lombardi, Littlestown, Sr. GK

Hannah Naylor, Biglerville, Jr. m

Ava Peterson, Biglerville, So. f

Claire Roberts, Biglerville, that is. B

Bailey Rucker, Littlestown, Senior M

Natalie Showaker, Biglerville, Senior F

Aliza Staub, Bermuda Springs, So. m

Gracie Wildasin, Delone Catholic, Sr. B

Reagan Wildasin, Hanover, Sr. GK Honorable Mention Reagan Arigo, Delone Catholic, Sr. f

Kaitlyn Baumgardner, Delone Catholic, Sr. f

Taylor Botterbusch, Bermudian Springs, Jr. f

Hazel Gembe, Bermudian Springs, Jr. B

Giana Grelli, Littlestown, Senior M/V

Emily Leonard, Hanover, Sr. f

Kelsey McClintock, Littlestown, Jr. M/F

Finley Mummert, Hanover, So. f

Millie Nakielny, Hanover, Jr. m

Molly Nightingale, Fairfield, Jr. m

Gabrielle Rogerson, Biglerville, So. GK

Kierney Weigle, Biglerville, So. m

Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield, Jr. m

Campbell Zortman, Delone Catholic, Sr. S/B All star games Division I/II, 5:30 PM Central York: Alison Yarnish, Lauren Yarnish, Kara Hazelton, Makenna Conway, Nikki Milwicz

Alison Yarnish, Lauren Yarnish, Kara Hazelton, Makenna Conway, Nikki Milwicz Dallas City: Elaine Bailey, Sarah Beck, Ava Markel, Annabella Fimmano

Elaine Bailey, Sarah Beck, Ava Markel, Annabella Fimmano Kennard Dale: Carly Vaughan, Allyson Eaton, Reghan Evler, Maddie Davidson

Carly Vaughan, Allyson Eaton, Reghan Evler, Maddie Davidson New Oxford: Maya Richwine, Emily Kraus, Kaitlyn Frey

Maya Richwine, Emily Kraus, Kaitlyn Frey Red Lion: Grace Lehr, Jenna Derouaux, Lilly Tuffy

Grace Lehr, Jenna Derouaux, Lilly Tuffy Southwest: Ashley Quinnett, Nyla Beverly, Leah Leonard

Ashley Quinnett, Nyla Beverly, Leah Leonard Spring forest: Gabrielle Etter, Caliana Schmidt, Gracie Shaub

Gabrielle Etter, Caliana Schmidt, Gracie Shaub Susquehannock: Dylan Elliott, Lola Sroka, Natalie Badour, KC O’Neill

Dylan Elliott, Lola Sroka, Natalie Badour, KC O’Neill West York: Reagan Kunkle, Caleigh Brumbaugh Division II/III Bermudian Springs: Melanie Beall, Marilyn Rios

Biglerville: Natalie Showaker, Courtney Smith

Natalie Showaker, Courtney Smith Delone Catholic: Sabrina Harriett, Gracie Wildasin, Kaitlyn Baumgardner, Campbell Zortman, Reagan Arigo, Morgan Hartlaub

Sabrina Harriett, Gracie Wildasin, Kaitlyn Baumgardner, Campbell Zortman, Reagan Arigo, Morgan Hartlaub dover: Mallory Prince, Kailee Matthews, Kaylee Polizzotto, Autumn Carroll

Mallory Prince, Kailee Matthews, Kaylee Polizzotto, Autumn Carroll East York: Kendall Felix, Donnelly Bankowski, Tatum Livelsberger, Kaheva Fochtman, Jayla Gomez, Alyssa Snihur

Kendall Felix, Donnelly Bankowski, Tatum Livelsberger, Kaheva Fochtman, Jayla Gomez, Alyssa Snihur Hanover: Emily Leonard, Reagan Wildasin

Emily Leonard, Reagan Wildasin little town: Taytum Lombardi, Bailey Rucker, Giana Grelli, Reagan Repasky, Tyiler Blume, Elizabeth Young

Taytum Lombardi, Bailey Rucker, Giana Grelli, Reagan Repasky, Tyiler Blume, Elizabeth Young Northeast: Maleah Fitzsimmons, Casey Perry, Jasmine Herodes

Maleah Fitzsimmons, Casey Perry, Jasmine Herodes York suburb: Paula Sigley, Ann Sargen, Faith Stewart, Kaylin Blocker Shelly Stallsmith covers high school sports for GameTimePA through the York Daily Record. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ydr.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/11/07/field-hockey-all-stars-york-adams-coaches-release-their-selections/69617340007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos