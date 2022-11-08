Steffan Nero: the record-breaking Australian blind cricketer who has found a ‘family’ in the sport





Growing up with a visual impairment, school was not easy for Australian Steffan Nero. He remembers struggling with anxiety and being very quiet, lonely and probably weird too.

His life changed when he discovered visually impaired sports, especially cricket.

I was actually a different person when I was with other visually impaired people. I was actually a very outgoing kind of person, very energetic, Nero told CNN Sport.

You are part of a group. You have all had the same experiences. You can all talk to each other of course, especially if you also have the older players. They have received lessons that they can clearly (teach) you how to do things.

It’s all one big family. You all try to help each other, push each other, but also support each other. You have a brotherhood that builds a bond with your friends that will last forever.

That fraternity helped Nero establish himself as an international athlete in multiple sports, and in June he made his name in sports history when he scored a record number of runs in blind cricket.

Nero did not score 309 runs against New Zealand, breaking the previous record of 262 set by Pakistani Masood Jan at the 1998 Blind Cricket World Cup.

His record-breaking effort got him featured in national and international news broadcasts, and that’s when the feat began to sink in for Nero.

I always say: just take that first step. It will probably be the hardest thing you’ve ever done. But once it happens and you’re involved with that kind of group in that community, I think things get a lot easier and can be a really rewarding experience.

Especially in Australia so there are so many sports available now. There’s goalball, there’s tennis, there’s football, there’s cricket, AFL, golf.

Nero was born with two visual impairments.

He has a rare hereditary condition called achromatopsia, which causes sensitivity to bright light and loss of color vision. It affects about one in 30,000 to 40,000 people, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

Nero was also born with congenital nystagmus, which is an involuntary movement of the eye meaning he has trouble focusing on something [and] everything is very blurry.

Because of those conditions, it can be particularly difficult for Nero to exercise with specific lighting conditions at certain times of the day, such as when the sun is low, because his eyes have trouble concentrating.

Nero remembers being introduced to sports when he played cricket with his father in the park. In the end, however, they had to stop because he couldn’t see the ball well enough.

Instead, he tried other sports; he practiced karate for a few years, he played goalball a Paralympic sport as well as football, and represented Australia in many of them.

But it wasn’t until two of his friends suggested he try blind cricket that he really found the sport for him.

Playing cricket was pure enjoyment for Nero in the beginning, although it is difficult to adapt to a completely new sport.

Blind cricket differs from the able-bodied version in a number of ways. Teams are made up of players with different visual impairments, the ball is made of hard plastic with ball bearings inside so players can hear the ball and bowlers bowl under the arm instead of over the arm.

Nero recalls a training session where one of the more established players, Lindsay Heaven, took him under his wing.

He taught me a lot about the different shots to play and also taught me a lot about life, Nero explained.

And he said, if you push really hard for this, you can go well in the sport. And that kind of encouragement and support forced me to train a little more and more.

However, it was not smooth sailing. Nero missed out on roster for the 2015-16 Ashes series against England; something he says he used as motivation for the future.

That motivation helped Nero become a regular Australian international.

In 2017, he took advantage of the tutelage of Pakistani coaches who flew to Australia to coach batting technique while trying to replicate players from the top two countries in the world (India and Pakistan), according to Cricket Australia.

And in June, all that training paid off in his record-breaking afternoon.

Nero says he started the game against New Zealand just like any opener would, just to put their team in a strong position. It wasn’t until he hit the 200 mark that he realized he might be onto something special.

He reached 309 and did not surpass Eugene Negruk’s previous Australian record of 222 Nero remembers the fatigue he felt afterwards.

I just walked away and I thought oh my god. I didn’t realize because I was in the area, he said.

What people don’t realize about low vision is that you actually expend a lot more energy focusing on things. Usually many people also have a lot of headaches and stuff and get quite tired after straining their eyes for so long.

Getting coverage from some of the world’s mainstream media was a particular highlight of Neros because of the potential beneficial impact it could have on other disabled athletes and also changing people’s perspectives on the abilities of disabled athletes.

The majority of people were very impressed or said, Oh wow, I didn’t know there is a game and a sport with handicaps, he said.

I think it helped to change people’s minds a little bit about what disability means because sometimes when you mention blindness or low vision people usually assume the worst, which obviously means someone really likes being closed, sliding around, very quiet. While that is of course not the case.

Nero added: And because people also see it in the mainstream media and they might have a friend with a disability or their son, daughter; people see it and they go: OK, that’s whatever is available.

While the majority of the feedback he received was positive, Nero admitted that there was a small minority who took to social media with negative comments. He saw some joke about the nature of handicap cricket, while some tried to devalue the achievement by saying, Oh, it’s just disability cricket.

But Nero made sure those few dissenters never let him down. That’s how it is on social media. Everyone has to deal with that from time to time, even if you don’t have a disability. So for me, after a while I also stopped looking at the comments and stuff and kind of ignored it and said, You know what? This is something I think is very positive for blind cricket, including for people with disabilities in Australia.

Neros’ ambitions for his own personal game are sky-high, even after his record-breaking run score. But his ambitions for how much he can help the next generation of cricketers with disabilities are astronomical.

I also want to try to give something back to the game and support the younger players who come through because they are obviously the future of the game. Because I know how much it helped me growing up.