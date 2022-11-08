Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota Earn Weekly Football Awards





Following the Week 10 games, the Big Ten Conference Players of the Week, Offensive, Defensive, Special Team and Freshmen of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week’s winners: Offensive player and freshman of the week

Caleb Johnson, Iowa

RB Fr. Hamilton, Ohio Hamilton Recorded his first career 200-yard game (second career 100-yard game), finishing with 200 yards on 22 attempts with one touchdown in Iowa’s 24-3 road win at Purdue

Johnson is the first Hawkeye freshman since Marcus Coker in 2010 to have two 100-yard rushing games and his 200 rushing yards are the 18th most in a single game in program history and the second most by a Hawkeye freshman of all time

Had a career-long 75-yard touchdown run on game two of the second half, Iowas longest rush since Tyler Goodson’s 80-yard touchdown run against Wisconsin in 2020

Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Final Iowa Offensive Player of the Week: Ihmir Smith-Marsette (December 14, 2020)

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Final Iowa Freshman of the Week: Drew Stevens (October 31, 2022) Defensive Player of the Week

Cal Haladay, Michigan State

LB So. Elysburg, Dad. South Columbia Posted a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, finishing with nine total tackles for his seventh straight game with six or more stops in the Spartans 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois

Led a Spartan defense that set a goal line on the Illinis opening of the game, one of five fourth-down stops the MSU defense recorded that night, including a season-high three in the red zone

Helped Illinois to 153 yards rush and 3.26 yards/rush, both season’s second lowest for the Illini, while his 3.5 tackles for loss were part of MSU’s 9.0 total TFLs, matching the teams’ season-to-date high for a Big Ten game

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns the first Defensive Player of the Week award of his career

Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Jacoby Windmon (October 17, 2022) Player of the week for special teams

Matthew Trickett, Minnesota

K Sr. Cleveland, Ohio St. Louis, MO Ignatius Scored his two longest field goals of the season, first from 47 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter to narrow Nebraska’s lead to 10-3 and later from 49 yards in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota its first lead in the game. to give

Went 2-of-2 on PATs, scoring eight of Minnesota’s 20 points in the afternoon, giving the Gophers their biggest comeback win since 2014

Recorded the 22nd multi-field goal game of his career and his third this season, improving to 10-for-11 on field goals and a perfect 35-of-35 on PATs

Achieves the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Mark Crawford (October 4, 2021) 2022 Big Ten Footballers of the Week 29 Aug O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NOW

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NOW

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU September 5 O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Senior, PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Senior, MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

Q: Roman Hemby, RB, MD Sept 12 From: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Senior, MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

V: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU September 19th O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji’Air Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

V: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU Sept 26 O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Senior, MINNO

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Senior, IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU October 3 O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Senior, PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB October 10 O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Camo’I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

V: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD October 17 O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Senior, PUR

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Senior, MSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR the 24th of October O: Sean Clifford, QB, Senior, PSU

D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS

S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU

Q: Roman Hemby, RB, MD Oct 31 O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

D: JT Tuimoloau, DE, So., MONTH

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Drew Stevens, K, IOWA November 7th FROM: Caleb Johnson, RB, Fr., IOWA

D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU

S: Matthew Trickett, K, Senior, MINNO

V: Caleb Johnson, RB, IOWA

