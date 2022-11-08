Sports
Ash Barty rules out return to tennis, code switches to golf or cricket as she enters ‘complete new chapter’
Serena Williams may be open to a return to tennis, but former world number one Ash Barty has ruled out a comeback in any sport.
Most important points:
- Ash Barty won the Australian Open in January, then retired at 25 to top the world rankings in March
- After a high-profile farewell at the US Open, Serena Williams said two weeks ago that she is “not retired”
- Barty got married earlier this year and said she is entering a completely new chapter in her life
When the then 25-year-old retired from tennis at the top level in March and just weeks away from her first Australian Open win, some speculated about cross-code forays into golf or cricket.
And while Williams was less definite about the end of her tennis days, the recently married Australian star has no plans to return to high-end sports.
“No, no, no, I’ll leave that to the pros,” she told ABC News Breakfast of a possible return to the site of her last win to start next season.
“I am completely satisfied, fulfilled and happy.”
Barty’s shock retirement in the middle of 121 weeks at the top of the rankings sent people in a frenzy trying to predict which sport she would pursue next.
Even Barty, a one-time Brisbane Heat WBBL player and a four-marker with a golf swing that even stunned Tiger Woods for the 2019 Presidents Cup, “broke down” as some outlets made wild guesses about the future of the triple grand slam. -champion.
But now happily married to partner Garry Kissick, the retired superstar insists she no longer desires to be a professional athlete.
“I miss competing and challenging myself against the best in the world, but I don’t miss much that comes with it,” Barty told AAP.
“I’m still competitive with myself when I train at home. I’m still trying to push myself, but there’s no more white line fever.
“And I’ve never really felt like there was a void that needed to be filled, because there was a real sense of fulfillment at the end of my career.
“I don’t think I was looking for the competitive beast yet.”
That wasn’t always the case, especially when Barty first left the tennis court in 2014, homesick, disillusioned and disgruntled.
“During that period of my life [while]play cricket, I was looking. I was looking for stimulation, I was looking for other things,” she said.
“But now I don’t need that. Now I’ve probably understood and realized that I’ve had an extremely full, fulfilling, incredible journey in my athletic and professional career and now it’s time to close that chapter.
“Now it’s the start of a completely new chapter in my life, seeing what’s possible instead of looking for what’s missing.”
The 26-year-old remains unsure of what the future holds, although she already enjoys mentoring young players and a role as Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup captain some time later wouldn’t surprise me.
“I will still be there, absolutely. I love tennis. I love the sport,” she said.
“It’s been a part of my life for almost my entire life. So I’m definitely not going to run away too soon.”
