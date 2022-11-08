Sports
Five Big Ten Teams Advance to NCAA Field Hockey Tournament
ROSEMONT, Illinois. The Big Ten Conference has qualified five schools for the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship, it was announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday. Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State advanced to the 18-team field as tournament play kicks off on November 9.
The opening round of the NCAA begins Tuesday with first and second round games played across four campus fields on Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13. Connecticut will host the Semifinals and Finals at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut, on Friday, November 18 and Sunday, November 20. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Iowa (11-7) earned a big bid and will face Virginia (13-7) on Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Evanston, Illinois. Iowa makes its 27e appearance, earning a spot for the fifth year in a row.
Big Ten co-champion Maryland (17-3) received a No. 3 seed as a big pick and will host Liberty (12-7) on November 11 at 12 p.m. ET at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins are in their 34th tournament, having qualified 27 times in the past 28 years.
Michigan (14-5) received a No. 4 seed and the conference automatic berth after winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday. The Wolverines play host to UAlbany (15-4) on Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan makes its eighth appearance in a row and 19e general.
Northwestern (17-4) will have the chance to defend its 2021 NCAA title as the No. 2 seed after making a big roster. The Wildcats will face the winner of the Miami (Ohio) (13-7)-Rider (15-5) opening round game at Lakeside Field on Nov. 11 at 1:00 PM ET. It is Northwestern’s first time hosting an NCAA tournament game. NOW qualifies for the 18e time as it expanded its NCAA Tournament streak to four consecutive seasons.
Penn State (15-3) has landed a big bid and will play Louisville (12-7) on Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor. The Big Ten co-champion will be 35 . to makee performing in the tournament, earning a berth for the seventh time in the last decade.
