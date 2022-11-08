Sports
Never give up on the game
Tennis has a dim view of competitors giving up in a match and refueling can even cost professionals penalties and a fine.
Commonly called refueling, giving up a match before it’s over if you’re not injured, ill or disabled in any way is not only against the spirit of the game, but there are clear rules against it in both the ATP and WTA .
A selfish professional might try to contain a capitulation against the backdrop of some sort of injury, and crowds are often skeptical when a player calls the physio if they are not visibly injured on the pitch.
Despite many having some hard and fast ideas about what refueling looks like, it is a subjective decision for the umpires and it is rare for a player to be called up on a quick descent unless their body language and play make it crystal clear that they are giving up. .
The last notable example of a player being penalized for lack of effort was when Nick Kyrgios was infamous in his 2016 Shanghai Masters loss to Mischa Zverev.
In fact, Kyrgios would have escaped sanction were it not for an accompanying tantrum and arguing with mob members and officials.
While tennis officials can be quite forgiving of professionals who clearly give up, few people are willing to offer the same leeway.
Since the return of fans in large numbers to events, we have seen and heard how vocal crowds have expressed disapproval for players who they believe are not trying hard enough.
The level of cover the game is now getting means players are scrutinized for the slightest indication that they might be giving up.
In fact, for the public, a player who loses his temper may be seen in a better light than someone who shrugs or appears to sulk.
Of course, each group of fans is made up of different individuals and sometimes the fan favorites get a pass and gain sympathy in defeat, even if they seem to have thrown in the towel early on.
Many of the games gold standard players have a never-say-die attitude, and giving up is not in their DNA.
Jimmy Connors and Rafael Nadal are examples of players who wouldn’t give up a game until the last point was lost, and Novak Djokovic has become almost as persistent.
When it comes to modern day refueling, the known culprits are Aussie Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic.
Kyrgios seems to be shaking off the urge to give up, but unfortunately his compatriot earned the nickname of Tomic the Tank Engine and its 2022 activity was largely limited to ITF and Challenger Tour appearances.
Earlier this year, Tomic challenged Kyrgios, his former boyfriend, to a tennis match and then to a boxing fight via social media.
Kyrgios responded by urging Tomic to seek help for his mental health issues in an altercation that took place before the former players ran to the Wimbledon final.
Any player who tank also runs the risk of being associated with match fixing, which is the bane of sports on many levels, but even if it’s not for monetary gain, giving up isn’t something tennis tolerates.
READ MORE: Novak Djokovic eliminates injury problems for the ATP Finals and enjoys his chances for the title in Turin
The article Why refueling is a mortal sin in tennis: never give up the match appeared first on Tennis365.com.
