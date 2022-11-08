Sports
Sunil Gavaskar: Cricket belongs to the world, not a private club
The ICC Mens T20 World Cup is one of the most exciting events of recent times. There have been a few disruptions where lower-ranked, disinterested qualifiers have left established teams. Even on the last day of the group matches, the Netherlands put in a tough performance to beat South Africa and knock them out of the tournament. The cynics will again use the C word for the Proteas appearances at events in multiple countries and this was another example of when the situation called for, there was no one to raise their hand to save the team.
Now that England have reached the semi-finals, some of their media outlets, who have had doubts about the timing of the winter-long tournament, would be in a happier fate. Imagine if you questioned the tournament because England’s game was washed out when just three years ago at the 50 0vers World Cup in England many matches were rained out and some couldn’t start because the outfield, which was not covered, was still wet and soggy for the umpires.
South Africa had missed that time as the games could not start despite the rain having stopped. Knowing that it rains quite regularly in that country, an effort should have been made to give the mob, who had paid good money, a chance to see action by taking the precaution of covering the entire site.
That did not happen despite the fact that the ICC gave good money to the country to host it. Therefore, it is a bit of an exaggeration to question the timing of the tournament due to the unusual rains in Australia. It’s downright laughable.
Equally amusing are the allegations from both sides of our borders that India is getting preferential treatment in ICC tournaments. The rules are the same for everyone and while there will always be a bit of stretch in the interpretation, there is no preference for India.
The goal is always to give the audience and those watching on TV as much action as possible and that’s why umpires usually take calls to resume games even though the players may not be too happy about it. In any case, a wet outfield would be a great disadvantage to the fielding team, both for the outfielders and for the bowlers, who would have to bowl with a wet ball. The ball would also hit the bat better because it would slide off the field, making it easier for the batsmen to play their shots.
Unfortunately for Bangladesh, the batsmen went for glory shots of sixes rather than playing smart cricket and running hard between the wickets. The Bangladesh batsmen were guilty of the same in their game against Pakistan where, after hitting well in the top of their innings, they broke up playing some totally forgettable shots to finish with just 128 instead of approx. 160, giving their bowlers a great chance. Bangladesh would do well to look at their approach of losing from winning positions, rather than suggesting that the ICC favors India.
There were many instances in the tournament where if the old batsmen who crossed each other when a catch was taken could keep the stroke followed, many matches would have ended differently. Why this rule, which causes quite a bit of excitement, with both teams anxiously checking TV replays to see if the batsmen crossed before the catch was complete, has been changed is beyond comprehension. It makes for a bit of drama, which is always good for TV.
The other controversial one is that of fake fielding. If cricket is a game of deception where the bowlers try to get the batsmen out with cheating and also batsmen try to outsmart the bowlers by taking different guards and going back and forth to trick the bowler into bowling where they can hit him, then what’s wrong with a fielder pretending to have the ball in his hands when he actually doesn’t. This should be considered part of the trickery that the game has. To change any of the laws/game conditions, the recommendation must come from the ICC Cricket Committee, a special committee made up of members who represent all aspects of the game.
The MCC is the custodian of the laws of cricket and not the ICC, but if the laws are going to be used around the world where the game is played, shouldn’t the MCC law committee also include people from all over the world?
This beloved game belongs to the world, not a private club.
