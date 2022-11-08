Holger Rune is the new baby of men’s tennis

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2022 season was one long coronation, culminating in a US Open victory that made him the youngest No. 1 in history and the greatest spectacle in the sport. But he wasn’t the 19-year-old who blossomed at the Paris Masters last week. Carlitos actually pulled out of his quarter-final with a stomachache, but not before being outplayed by his opponent Holger Rune, a Dane who was born just a week ahead of him.

Rune, which has been about as notorious for on-field episodes as it is for solid results, has been pretty heated over the past month. Nothing he had done so far indicated that he was able to complete his title run in Paris, which ran through a slew of top-10 players and ended in a cold-blooded 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Novak Djokovic on Sunday last. When Rune held up that Tolkein-esque tree trophy, he became the second teenager in the… top 10. He also bent a simple story. A year that has largely widened the gap between Alcaraz and the rest of his age cohort is instead closing with the tantalizing possibility of future rivalry.

Paris was Rune’s fourth final in four tournaments, ending a 19-2 blitz to close out the year. His road to the title in Paris was arguably the most difficult in recent memory. Runes’ first opponent was the only one not in the top 10 and it was still a three-time major champion. Washed but still dangerous, Stan Wawrinka came closest to every foe all week and had three match points before Rune won in a tiebreaker in the third set.

In the second and third rounds, Rune led the top-10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev, both in straight sets. In the quarterfinals, he faced de jure number 1 in the world against Alcaraz, whom he outhit in the first set, before stopping abruptly during the tiebreak of the second set. (Alcaraz has since also withdrawn from next week’s year-end finals, ending his year.) In the semi-finals, Rune defeated Flix Auger-Aliassime, who at the time was in the best shape of any player on tour, carrying a winning streak of 16 games, including a win over Rune last week in Basel.

Only the de facto No. 1 Djokovic, technically ranked No. 8 and with a 13-game win streak, stood in the way of Runes. Djokovic sprinted through the first set in 36 minutes and history spoke in his favor: Hes won all 30 previous Masters finals in which he won the first set. But Rune, whose balance is between risky offense and tricky defense, took the second set and proved his backhand was worthy of cross-court exchanges with the sturdiest backhand in history. Rune broke the serve late in the third, providing a chance to serve for the championship. It was a unbearably tense service game, with six breakpoint opportunities for Djokovic, one of the rallies of the season, a nervous double fault on match points, a few misses and a perfect execution. Despite a hint of dubious selection of shots from Djokovic, all credit goes to Rune, who panicked quite visibly in the home game, and later said he felt my heart was almost in my head.

I’m not happy you beat me, but on the other hand, I’m happy for you because I like your personality, Djokovic said at the trophy presentation. It is not clear that this opinion about the personality of Runes is widely shared. During a post-match handshake last week, Wawrinka offered Rune some older wisdom: My advice to you is don’t act like a baby on the track anymore. OKAY?

It wasn’t clear what behavior in this particular match annoyed Wawrinka, but the baby rating isn’t unjustified. It would be co-signed by Casper Ruud, who this year defeated Rune in a spirited quarterfinal at the French Open, which marked the start of some strange Scandinavian beef. Rune, who had berated his mother and his team throughout the game, came to the net and offered a dead fish handshake in the advanced stages of decomposition. Ruud could only shake his head in disgust:

Then it was Runes’ turn to argue about the moral ground. He claimed after the game that Ruud had accosted him in the dressing room and shouted Yes! in his face. Ruud’s father denied the accusation; Runes’ mother said the father couldn’t know because the father was not where it happened. Ruud himself declared it a lie and said he hoped the lie wouldn’t happen again. Smoking and yelling remain a staple of Rune’s behavior, although his most serious misstep was in June 2021, when he shouted gays during a semifinal match on the Biella Challenger. Rune won the tournament and was fined 1500 euros, about a quarter of his total prize money.

If there’s a relative lack of excitement around Rune, compared to Alcaraz, it could have something to do with these factors, and an undeniably serious case of Resting Brat Face. There’s bound to be an annoying heel in every generation, and he might be ready to fill that vacancy.