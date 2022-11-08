Field Hockey Wins BIG EAST Title » Liberty News

After a 3-1 win over No. 13 Old Dominion in the BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship on Nov. 6 at the LR Hill Sports Complex, the Liberty University field hockey team once again hoisted the conference championship trophy and knocked the ticket to the NCAA tournament .

The Lady Flames are now 12-7 on the season and have successfully defended their conference title after emerging as BIG EAST champions in 2021.

Liberty came into play at number 19 in the country and number 2 in the conference rankings, but showed his skill in the gritty win over the Monarchs.

Liberty jumped to an early lead in the game, with senior striker Daniella Rhodes finding the back of the net with her 11e goal of the year. This goal also marked her 56e career goal, earning her the sole second place in the career goals program’s history.

The Flames had the slight advantage for most of the game before conceding a goal with just under ten minutes left in the regular season

Liberty senior defender Bethany Dykema scored the winning goal in the 54e minute. After senior defender Jodie Conollys’ first shot was blocked, junior midfielder Reagan Underwood sent a ball from the center of the circle onto Dykema’s stick, who pushed the ball past ODU goalkeeper Cam MacGillivray for a 2-1 lead.

ODU couldn’t recover and an empty goal from sophomore Martu Cian with 19 seconds left gave Lady Flames a win.

The win was Liberty’s third top-25 win of the season and 13th in the past two years. It is also the fourth time that the Lady Flames have advanced to the NCAA tournament. Last season, the Lady Flames had the best finish in the history of the program, going all the way to the NCAA Championship game, before losing 2-0 to Northwestern.

Liberty is now preparing for a conflict against no. 3 Maryland as the Lady Flames take to the field against the Terps November 11.

For full game coverage, visitLibertyFlames.com.