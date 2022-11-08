Sports
Field Hockey Wins BIG EAST Title » Liberty News
November 7, 2022: By Liberty Athletics
After a 3-1 win over No. 13 Old Dominion in the BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship on Nov. 6 at the LR Hill Sports Complex, the Liberty University field hockey team once again hoisted the conference championship trophy and knocked the ticket to the NCAA tournament .
The Lady Flames are now 12-7 on the season and have successfully defended their conference title after emerging as BIG EAST champions in 2021.
Liberty came into play at number 19 in the country and number 2 in the conference rankings, but showed his skill in the gritty win over the Monarchs.
Liberty jumped to an early lead in the game, with senior striker Daniella Rhodes finding the back of the net with her 11e goal of the year. This goal also marked her 56e career goal, earning her the sole second place in the career goals program’s history.
The Flames had the slight advantage for most of the game before conceding a goal with just under ten minutes left in the regular season
Liberty senior defender Bethany Dykema scored the winning goal in the 54e minute. After senior defender Jodie Conollys’ first shot was blocked, junior midfielder Reagan Underwood sent a ball from the center of the circle onto Dykema’s stick, who pushed the ball past ODU goalkeeper Cam MacGillivray for a 2-1 lead.
ODU couldn’t recover and an empty goal from sophomore Martu Cian with 19 seconds left gave Lady Flames a win.
The win was Liberty’s third top-25 win of the season and 13th in the past two years. It is also the fourth time that the Lady Flames have advanced to the NCAA tournament. Last season, the Lady Flames had the best finish in the history of the program, going all the way to the NCAA Championship game, before losing 2-0 to Northwestern.
Liberty is now preparing for a conflict against no. 3 Maryland as the Lady Flames take to the field against the Terps November 11.
For full game coverage, visitLibertyFlames.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.liberty.edu/news/2022/11/07/back-to-back-champs-field-hockey-wins-big-east-title/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Field Hockey Wins BIG EAST Title » Liberty News
- Type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide may help adolescents lose weight
- Another Bollywood Biggie targets Tollywood in a big way
- Julia Fox goes bold in cutout bra dress and silver hair at CFDA Awards – Footwear News
- Prime Minister Modi salutes the nation; Hail the Sikh Gurus for their noble teachings
- Unusually severe flu activity among children in Alabama
- Trump freaks out Republicans with threat to announce 2024 candidacy before Election Day
- When will the world end the criminal behavior of turkeys?
- Children’s Wisconsin believes RSV has peaked in the region
- Holger Rune is the new baby of men’s tennis
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Emirates introduces the 4-class Airbus A380