Wesley becomes the first ever Chess.com world champion





GM Wesley So triumphed in the inaugural Chess.com Global Championship, beating GM Nihal Sarin in the final with two games to go. Unfazed by a few recent appearances, So showed us what it means to be a grandmaster of his caliber and come back to achieve one of the peak feats of his career. Amazingly, So seemed to get stronger with each of his matchesdespite the top competitiontaking the championship with one of his best matches of the event. Perhaps to change his approach, Nihal chose a new way to warm up for his matches today: table tennis. Today it was time to change preparations for @NihalSarin #Chesscomglobal pic.twitter.com/bnk231dJhu — Mike Klein (@ChessMike) Nov 7, 2022 The fast-paced nature of ping pong seems optimal for a player to clear his head before embarking on an activity as intense as chess. There was indeed new life to Nihal’s game today, especially in the first game of the day. In game five he returned to the dynamic and unorthodox modern defense to get winning chances with the black pieces. On the other hand, opted for a completely different approachmore chess online blitzwarm up for today’s games. This seemed contribute to its sharp formespecially against the last game of the day. “I did some warm up blitz today on https://t.co/eRo9eg2Fr3. I also lost my first few matches. Maybe the warm-up helped!” – Wesley So, the 2022 #ChesscomGlobal Champion. pic.twitter.com/4FFSGjqMWT — ChesscomLive (@ChesscomLive) Nov 7, 2022 Game six was a spectacular expression of So’s precise and resourceful defensive skills, often using the king himself to fend off Nihal’s attack. This championship battle is our game of the day, annotated by GM Rafael Leitao. So take home the top prize of $200,000the biggest award ever in his careeralong with the dazzling championship trophy. In the post-match interview, So shared his favorite moment and biggest takeaway from the event: “Win this one for sure. Just keep trying. I just finished a tournament. Reykjavik didn’t go well. I finished in sixth place. So it’s nice to win every now and then.” The first ever Chess.com world champion poses with his 50 pound trophy. Photo: Eric Rosen/Chess.com. Nihal’s achievement at the age of 18 was remarkable, he finished second and won the second prize of $100,000. Photo: Maria Emelianova/Chess.com. Thank you to everyone who watched the https://t.co/EufIHvdgvi World Championship! This was by far the biggest production we’ve ever put on, and we especially want to thank our premium members who make great chess events like this one possible! pic.twitter.com/8eiFMEyqb3 — Chess.com (@chesscom) Nov 7, 2022 Danny Rensch and Robert Hess show us the indescribable bond that can develop between fellow chess commentators. Photo: Eric Rosen/Chess.com. All games – last day 2 final scoreboard

Prize pool position The 2022 Chess.com Global Championship (CGC) is the first Chess.com global championship cycle open to all Chess.com verified players. Players compete in official Chess.com verified events for their share of the $1,100,000 prize pool and the title of Chess.com Global Champion. Chess legends such as GMs Viswanathan Anand, Vasyl Ivanchuk, Vladimir Kramnik and Veselin Topalov take on today’s best (online) players including GMs Hikaru Nakamura, Ding Liren, Levon Aronian and Jan-Krzysztof Duda and more. Previous coverage Adventurous So goes undefeated, leads 3-1 Nihal shocks Giri in Armageddon, so takes out Nakamura Giri, so miss opportunities in chaotic semi-finals Stunning comebacks and decisive matches: Nakamura, So, Nihal, Giri Victorious Perfect 4-0 day for Nakamura, dismantles Bongcloud in CGC final How To Watch The Chess.com Global Championship Final Underdogs Eliminate World Cup Challengers From CGC In Day Of Upsets Giri, Duda close Dark Horses, earn places in Toronto Finals Nakamura neutralizes Dominguez, Andreikin upsets Caruana So Edges Out Xiong, Aronian Knock Out Sevian Bests Youth experience: Radjabov knockout Erigaisi Sarana ‘Immortal’ upsets Mamedyarov; Duda, Xiong Cruise by Favorites Forward; Abdusattorov, Kramnik out So Ivanchuk sweeps, Dominguez beats Hansen Sevian scores spectacularly upset; Caruana, Andreikin Advance American Favorites Clean House Sweet Revenge, Stunning Sorrow Svidler sweeps Shirov, favorites Triumph Legends fall, prodigies prevail Kramnik and Sevian Sweep Inaugural Matches Anand, Ivanchuk, Kramnik, Topalov among the participants of the World Chess Championship Announcing the $100,000 CGC Bracket Contest Chess.com Global Championship 2022: All Information



