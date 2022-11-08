Auburn Women Open 2022-23 Season with Sam Houston

AUBURN, Ala. the 52nd Auburn women’s basketball season kicks off Tuesday night as the Tigers host Sam Houston at Neville Arena. The tip is set at 7:00 PM CT.

Tuesday’s game is Military Appreciation Night for Auburn Women’s Basketball. All active and retired military personnel can present military ID at the arena ticket office for a free general admission ticket. Tuesday is also Coach Johnnie Harris ‘ birthday. The first 100 fans at the exhibition entrance will receive a free cake pop.

IN THE AIR

Brit Bowen and Larry DiChiara have the radio call on WQSI 93.9 FM from 6:45 pm. The broadcast can also be heard on AuburnTigers.com and the Auburn Tigers mobile app.

Tuesday’s game can be seen on SEC Network + with Brad Law and Joe Ciampi calling the action. SECN+ is available through WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app for mobile devices and smart TVs.

LAST TIME OFF

The Auburn women’s basketball team got a fight from Tuskegee on Thursday night, but the Tigers withdrew in the fourth quarter for an 81-59 win in an exhibition game at Neville Arena.

Auburn saw their neighbors from Highway 29 narrow a 17-point deficit to 10 at the end of three quarters, but the Tigers turned six Tuskegee turns into eight points in the final frame to secure the preseason win.

Three players scored in double figures for Auburn, led by a 17-point senior night Honesty Scott-Grayson to lead all scorers. Junior Aicha Coulibaly posted a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, and freshman Sydney Shaw made the most of her first collegiate action with 13 points and a game-high seven assists. Shaw also led the Tigers with four steals.

All 12 players dressed for Auburn saw game action as three freshmen Shaw, Kharyssa Richardson and Kaitlyn Duhon earned a starting place, and fellow newcomers Jakayla Johnson and Mya Pratcher played for Auburn for the first time.

AN AUBURN WIN WOULD…

Beat Auburn’s record to 42-10 in season openers.

Be Auburn’s 43rd win in the last 44 home openers.

Push the Tigers’ record to 12-1 against current members of the WAC.

AUBURN-SAM HOUSTON SERIES

This is the third meeting between Auburn and Sam Houston. The teams previously played a home-and-home series in 2007 and 2008.

LAST MEETING: December 5, 2008

#14 Auburn 119, Sam Houston 54

No. 14 Auburn had a record night as the Tigers took a 119-54 win over Sam Houston at Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum. The 119 points in the game set a new Auburn record for points in a single game, while the 65-point margin of victory is the all-time 12th-place finish at Auburn.

Senior Whitney Boddie led the Tiger charge into the win and recorded the first triple-double of her career as she finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. The triple-double was only the second all-time in Auburn by both the men’s and women’s teams.

Boddie was part of a group of seven Tigers that ended the game in double figures. Junior KeKe Carrier led the team with 19 points which were high in the season. DeWanna Bonner was right behind her with 18 points and five rebounds, while Alli Smalley added 13 points and three steals.

Reneisha Hobbs and freshman Chanteal Hilliard each scored 13 points, while senior Sherell Hobbs rounded out the pack with 10 points, five assists and four steals.

SCOUTING SAM HOUSTON

Sam Houston finished 15-16 overall, 9-9 in the 2021-22 Western Athletic Conference game. The Bearkats were picked to finish seventh in the WAC with 13 teams in 2022-23.

The Bearkats return just four letter winners from the 2021-22 team with six transfers, a red shirt and a few true freshmen rounding out the roster.

Senior Madelyn Batista is the Bearkats’ lead returner in scoring (10.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg), and was a preseason All-WAC roster.

SCOUTING AUBURN

Auburn returns 3 starters and 8 letter winners from the 2021-22 team that finished 10-18 overall and 2-14 in the SEC game, doubling their win tally from the previous season. The Tigers took three wins over top-25 opponents last season, beating No. 4 Tennessee, No. 18 Georgia Tech and No. 21 Georgia.

The Tigers return 72% of their score and 57% of their rebound from last season, including the team’s top three scorers.

Junior Aicha Coulibaly was a preseason All-SEC Second Team roster after earning a nod to the All-SEC Second Team after last season. She is Auburn’s leading returner in scoring (17.1 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg) and steals (2.2 spg). Last season, she finished ninth in the SEC in scoring. Coulibaly had nine games with 20+ points, including a career-high of 27 vs. Charleston Southern.

Red shirt senior Honesty Scott-Grayson returns for her third season on the field for Auburn. Last year, she was second on the team with 13.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, in 27 of 28 games.

Senior Sania Wells was the SEC’s leading free-throw shooter in 2021-22, with 90.5% of her attempts (76-84). That percentage ranks sixth in the nation. Wells was Auburn’s third leading scorer with 9.1 points per game and led the Tigers with 2.6 assists/game.

Red shirt sophomore Romi Levy returns to action after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL. As a freshman in 2020-21, she averaged 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Auburn’s newcomers will try to make an immediate impact. freshman Sydney Shaw , Kaitlyn Duhon and Kharyssa Richardson are expected to be in the starting grid opening night. They were all highly regarded recruits who formed the Tigers’ Top-25 class last fall. freshman Mya Pratcher and junior Jakayla Johnson also look forward to playing important minutes.

freshman Audia Young will miss the 2022-23 season after a ruptured Achilles tendon in preparation for the season.

AUBURN IN SEASON OPENERS

In 51 previous seasons, Auburn set a 41-10 record in season openers (home or away) and a 29-4 record in opening the season at home.

NEXT ONE

It will be a quick turnaround for Auburn as they will meet South Alabama at Neville Arena on Thursday, November 10. The tip is set at 7:00 PM CT. It’s the annual Beat Bama Food Drive game; fans can bring a donation of three non-perishable food items and receive a free general admission ticket.