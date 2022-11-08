Scott Boland picked, Jhye Richardson scrapped





Australias squad for the Test series against the West Indies is in with three players dropped from last summers triumphant Ashes group. Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and Mitchell Swepson have all missed the 13-man roster, named by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. Victoria cult hero Scott Boland has been retained alongside the tempo trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with a three-place bowling shootout lurking. Scroll down for the full test and ODI squads! It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Meanwhile, opener Marcus Harris has been recalled to the Test squad, who have been sidelined and overlooked over the past summers for the trip through Sri Lanka. He is second on the Sheffield Shield run charts this season with 287 runs at 57.40 from three matches, while he scored 727 runs at 45.3 for Gloucestershire earlier this year. Main selector George Bailey said the southpaw was back in the frame after a strong start to the domestic season and a stint in the County Championship. Marcus Harris retains his place after his appearance for Gloucestershire in the England County league and a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, Bailey said today. After some bigger squads for the subcontinent tours in the winter, we’ve returned to a very similar squad to the one that performed strongly last summer winning the Ashes outright. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Mass Overhaul Aussie Side Kit | 02:39 Elsewhere, Travis Head has held onto his spot, despite struggling to tour Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and domestically, since the end of the Ashes. Hes made just 291 runs at the under 20 of 17 first-class innings since the Hobart Test. Head has also been picked on the Australian ODI team as a likely replacement for the retired Aaron Finch. He has shown flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI lineup, Bailey said of Head. Our next opportunity in the ODI format will be in India next year, which means we will experience the same conditions as for the World Cup in October. There are few surprises elsewhere with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Cameron Green and Alex Carey in both teams, along with Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood. Usman Khawaja will keep his spot as Test opener alongside Warner. The first Test against the West Indies starts on November 30 in Perth. AUSTRALIAN FEND FOR THE TEST SERIES AGAINST THE WEST INDIES: Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club) (c) Scott Boland (VIC/Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club) Alex Carey (SA/Glenelg Cricket Club) Cameron Green (WA/Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club) Marcus Harris (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club) Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club) Travis Head (SA/Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club) Usman Khawaja (QLD/Valley District Cricket Club) Marnus Labuschagne (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club) Nathan Lyon (NSW/Northern District Cricket Club) Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club) (vc) Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club) David Warner (NSW/Randwick Petersham Cricket Club) AUSTRALIAN BEND FOR THE ODI SERIES AGAINST ENGLAND: Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club) (c) Ashton Agar (WA/University Cricket Club) Alex Carey (SA/Glenelg Cricket Club) Cameron Green (WA/Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club) Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club) Travis Head (SA/Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club) Marnus Labuschagne (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club) Mitchell Marsh (WA / Fremantle Cricket Club) Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club) Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club) Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club) Marcus Stoinis (WA/Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club) David Warner (NSW/Randwick Petersham Cricket Club) Adam Zampa (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club) AUSTRALI LUMINAIRES First ODI vs England, Adelaide, November 17 Second ODI vs England, Sydney, November 19 Third ODI vs England, Melbourne, November 22 First Test vs West Indies, Perth, November 30 Second Test vs West Indies, Adelaide, December 8

