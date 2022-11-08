Connect with us

Sports

What Eli Drinkwitz’s contract extension says about Mizzou .’s football coach

Published

55 seconds ago

on

By

 


Mizzou announced a two-year contract extension for head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday, November 5. He spoke the same day about the move after the team’s loss to Kentucky. Video by Mizzou Network, used with permission from Mizzou Athletics.


A contract extension does not immediately determine the course of a coach’s career.

After all, Barry Odom was extended at Mizzou until the 2024 season.

Many coaches are renewed around age three, it’s just part of this weird business that is college football. And so, Mizzous Eli Drinkwitz is now under contract through the 2027 season. He was given a two-year extension ahead of Saturdays Kentucky’s game.

He will be 15-17 after the Kentucky game on Saturday.

Does 15-17 justify an extension? No, but renewals are not given in the silo of gains and losses like termination papers. Mizzou gave him this contract extension based on the trajectory, a word that was probably heard more often in Columbia on Saturday than before down, Tigers.

To Drinkwitz’s credit, the third-year coach has managed to recruit college soccer players as well as college soccer fans.

People also read…

His recruiting class entering 2022 was 12th best in the nation, per rivals.com. And 19th the year before. Both are particularly impressive.

The total attendance has increased every game this season and the last two games have surpassed 60,000, with 60,618 coming home vs. Vanderbilt and 61,047 Saturday against Kentucky. Yes, some college football money comes from donors, but ticket sales and subsequent match day sales at the stadium play an important role.

Now, in the Southeastern Conference, Mizzou swims upstream forever. Or, maybe that’s a polite way of saying: In the SEC, Mizzou has yet to find a recipe for success and become a stronghold. Anyway, the reality goes back to what athletic director Desire Reed-Francois told this paper in August: In the SEC, Mizzou is in the bottom three in terms of budget, donors and season tickets.

So even without some big football wins this season, the Tigers are showing some signs of success, at least with tickets. And great recipient Luther Burden, the recruit from the St. Louis area, has become a well-known sports name across the city. He provided legitimacy for Mizzou.

Our football team is on the right track, Reed-Francois said in a statement, using the buzzword of the season. Coach Drinkwitz is a dynamic leader who brings people together and we believe in our football staff’s combined commitment to excellence in the classroom and in the community. We look forward to him continuing to lead our program in the future.

It’s fair to be skeptical of Drinkwitz, even if the administration apparently isn’t. Heck, even my own high confidence has dropped a bit this season.

You may have read my prediction that Mizzou would win seven matches this year (before a bowl result). To do that now, the Tigers (4-5, 2-4 in conference) would have to win all three of their last games. And that starts with Saturdays game in Tennessee. After that, Mizzou receives the State of New Mexico (3-5) and Arkansas (5-4, 2-3), for whom Odom is the defensive coordinator.

Oh, and three games ago, Drinkwitz almost ruined it on the way home. The Tigers hosted Vanderbilt, as SEC teams are known at homecoming (though it is becoming more and more common for teams to schedule Missouri for such an occasion). The Tigers went scoreless in the second half and needed a massive defensive play late to hold onto a 17-14 win.

But if we’d like to point out, we should point out that two Drinkwitz losses could certainly have been wins.

In Auburn, besides literally crossing the goal line, Mizzou accomplished the game that, ahem, would have been the game-winning touchdown.

And while it was an unforced error by the Kentucky Long Snapper, that errant snap would have led to Mizzous possession late in the red zone in most circumstances. Unfortunately, the gambler who recovered it remained in the tackle box, albeit a mile from the line of scrimmage. So when Mizzous player tackled him, it was a penalty. Mizzou lost 21-17.

Drinkwitz is a smart kid who hopes he’s smart enough to see that he needs some help as an offensive coordinator. Upgrading the offensive staff should be as much of an off-season priority as upgrading the offensive line.

Meanwhile, defensively, Drinkwitz has certainly grabbed what appears to be, if you will, a five-star defensive coordinator.

Blitzin Blake Baker was aggressive and consistent with the Tigers’ defense. Mizzou awards 21.4 points per game. Only three SEC teams allow Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky less. Baker’s success in 2022 is one of the reasons Drinkwitz was extended into 2022 (and in case you missed it, Baker was also extended).

In the coming days, the university will announce details of Drinkwitz’s two-year extension. Learn more about the raise and the buyout. These numbers give us a better understanding of how rewarding the extension really is.

But each extension is a symbol of the confidence of the schools in Drinkwitz, for those he recruits.

Mizzou is a three-touchdown, or close, underdog at Tennessee

Mizzou football snapshots: PFF numbers, snap counts for Tigers loss to Kentucky

More Offensive Battle Haunts Mizzou Football in Final Loss to Kentucky

Mizzou extends Eli Drinkwitz contract until 2027, increases coach salary

BenFred: Mizzou football's brutal loss should force change to roughen the kicker rule

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.stltoday.com/sports/columns/benjamin-hochman/hochman-what-the-eli-drinkwitz-contract-extension-says-about-mizzous-football-coach/article_dedab0b5-2149-52f3-986a-52d947d3a4d5.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: