A contract extension does not immediately determine the course of a coach’s career.

After all, Barry Odom was extended at Mizzou until the 2024 season.

Many coaches are renewed around age three, it’s just part of this weird business that is college football. And so, Mizzous Eli Drinkwitz is now under contract through the 2027 season. He was given a two-year extension ahead of Saturdays Kentucky’s game.

He will be 15-17 after the Kentucky game on Saturday.

Does 15-17 justify an extension? No, but renewals are not given in the silo of gains and losses like termination papers. Mizzou gave him this contract extension based on the trajectory, a word that was probably heard more often in Columbia on Saturday than before down, Tigers.

To Drinkwitz’s credit, the third-year coach has managed to recruit college soccer players as well as college soccer fans.

His recruiting class entering 2022 was 12th best in the nation, per rivals.com. And 19th the year before. Both are particularly impressive.

The total attendance has increased every game this season and the last two games have surpassed 60,000, with 60,618 coming home vs. Vanderbilt and 61,047 Saturday against Kentucky. Yes, some college football money comes from donors, but ticket sales and subsequent match day sales at the stadium play an important role.

Now, in the Southeastern Conference, Mizzou swims upstream forever. Or, maybe that’s a polite way of saying: In the SEC, Mizzou has yet to find a recipe for success and become a stronghold. Anyway, the reality goes back to what athletic director Desire Reed-Francois told this paper in August: In the SEC, Mizzou is in the bottom three in terms of budget, donors and season tickets.

So even without some big football wins this season, the Tigers are showing some signs of success, at least with tickets. And great recipient Luther Burden, the recruit from the St. Louis area, has become a well-known sports name across the city. He provided legitimacy for Mizzou.

Our football team is on the right track, Reed-Francois said in a statement, using the buzzword of the season. Coach Drinkwitz is a dynamic leader who brings people together and we believe in our football staff’s combined commitment to excellence in the classroom and in the community. We look forward to him continuing to lead our program in the future.

It’s fair to be skeptical of Drinkwitz, even if the administration apparently isn’t. Heck, even my own high confidence has dropped a bit this season.

You may have read my prediction that Mizzou would win seven matches this year (before a bowl result). To do that now, the Tigers (4-5, 2-4 in conference) would have to win all three of their last games. And that starts with Saturdays game in Tennessee. After that, Mizzou receives the State of New Mexico (3-5) and Arkansas (5-4, 2-3), for whom Odom is the defensive coordinator.

Oh, and three games ago, Drinkwitz almost ruined it on the way home. The Tigers hosted Vanderbilt, as SEC teams are known at homecoming (though it is becoming more and more common for teams to schedule Missouri for such an occasion). The Tigers went scoreless in the second half and needed a massive defensive play late to hold onto a 17-14 win.

But if we’d like to point out, we should point out that two Drinkwitz losses could certainly have been wins.

In Auburn, besides literally crossing the goal line, Mizzou accomplished the game that, ahem, would have been the game-winning touchdown.

And while it was an unforced error by the Kentucky Long Snapper, that errant snap would have led to Mizzous possession late in the red zone in most circumstances. Unfortunately, the gambler who recovered it remained in the tackle box, albeit a mile from the line of scrimmage. So when Mizzous player tackled him, it was a penalty. Mizzou lost 21-17.

Drinkwitz is a smart kid who hopes he’s smart enough to see that he needs some help as an offensive coordinator. Upgrading the offensive staff should be as much of an off-season priority as upgrading the offensive line.

Meanwhile, defensively, Drinkwitz has certainly grabbed what appears to be, if you will, a five-star defensive coordinator.

Blitzin Blake Baker was aggressive and consistent with the Tigers’ defense. Mizzou awards 21.4 points per game. Only three SEC teams allow Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky less. Baker’s success in 2022 is one of the reasons Drinkwitz was extended into 2022 (and in case you missed it, Baker was also extended).

In the coming days, the university will announce details of Drinkwitz’s two-year extension. Learn more about the raise and the buyout. These numbers give us a better understanding of how rewarding the extension really is.

But each extension is a symbol of the confidence of the schools in Drinkwitz, for those he recruits.