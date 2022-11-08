Matador’s women’s tennis clashes with Pac-12 and Big West – Daily Sundial

CSUN women’s tennis struggled to carry over the success of their first three events to battling tough opponents at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southwest Regional. They took one win in singles and four wins in doubles during the event, unable to progress past the round of 16.

Sixteen universities, including four teams from the Pac-12 Conference and seven from the Big West Conference, competed in parentheses with 50 duos and 101 players in singles.

Bringing six of the 12 players from their roster to the event, the Matadors chose to go with a group made up mostly of veterans. Angela Ho was the only freshman player at the event to represent the Matadors. Sophomores Jasmine Tolmoyan and Jacqueline ONeill also took the week off.

Jolene Coetzee, Victoria Santibaez Luna, Yuliia Zhytelna and Sasha Turchak played in singles, with Ho and Cindy Ung joining in doubles.

Coetzee played her first ankle match since her wrist surgery last spring, losing in straight sets to Isabella Tcherkes-Zade of Loyola Marymount University.

When I went into it, I had no expectations for myself as it was my first race since surgery, Coetzee said. My goal was to do everything I practiced for, in the field of tennis.

She continued, I knew the real challenge in this tournament was mental toughness and not tennis. I didn’t have a game plan, but my goal was to have the right mindset throughout the game, including forgiving my mistakes, not being so hard on myself and giving everything I have.

Coetzee held the first set tight and won four games, but eventually lost 6-1 in the second set to drop out of singles.

Zhytelna was the only Matador to take a singles win in the first round. She defeated UC Irvine’s Cydney Yamamoto in the round of 128 and won 6-3 and 6-1 to secure the match in straight sets.

I was expected to play against these teams, so mentally I was ready. But being on the field and playing is different, Zhytelna said. The point is, if you’re playing against… [the] Pac-12, all you need to do is try your best and play your game to the end. So I prepared myself to play to the end and show my best game what I’m capable of.

Zhytelna faced USC’s Eryn Cayetano in the second round and lost 6-3 in set one, but fought to force an extra game in the second set, losing 7-5.

The other two singles for CSUN went to three sets before both Matadors were eliminated.

Santibaez Luna forced a third set against Parker Fry of the University of Arizona and took a 6-3 loss in the first set before winning by the same score in set two. Fry found her rhythm in the extra set and took a 6-1 win to knock Santibaez Luna out of the tournament.

Turchak similarly forced three sets against USC’s Nathalie Rodilosso, battling for a 7-6 win in set one. Rodilosso also found her rhythm, winning the next set 6-4 before eliminating Turchak in the winner-take-all.

In my game against USC, I kept my expectations low and the bar high, Turchak said. I started thinking about doing my best, which helped me relax and have a competitive score against her.

Doubles was another achievement for the Matadors as each duo took at least one win before being eliminated.

Ho and Coetzee made the round of 16, knocking out a few UC Irvine players and taking an 8-6 win over a duo from UCLA to get there. Their series ended when they dropped a tight game against Solymar Colling and Claudia de las Heras of the University of San Diego, 8-6.

Jojo and Angela are two of the best athletes in the world, said CSUN head coach Gary Victor. They are also great teammates and complement each other so well. A win over a very good UCLA team is a great sign of things to come.

Ung and Santibaez Luna fought two close battles in their branch of the bracket. They defeated Mariia Nikitash and Megan Tagaloa of division rival CSU Fullerton, but lost in the round of 32 to Elizabeth Goldsmith and Kailey Evans of the University of San Diego, both by a score of 8-5.

Unable to avenge their loss to USD, the Matadors knocked down two players from the University of California, San Diego, when Turchak and Zhytelna defeated Rachel Wagner and Lu Chen 8-6 in a close match.

We have good chemistry on and off the field, and that’s a big part of why we can play to be successful, Turchak said. We have good communication and our playing styles are a good match.

Arizona State University players Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka knocked out Turchak and Zhytelna in the round of 32, ending their tournament with a clash that ended in 8-5.

The Matadors have only the CSUN Fall Invitational left before the spring season kicks off, closing the semester with their only home event of the fall. The tournament will be played from Friday November 11 to Sunday November 13 and will have a multibracket format similar to that of the first two tournaments.