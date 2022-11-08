New Pro Hockey Team Heading to Wythe County with Apex Center Redevelopment





WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) – Professional hockey is about to find a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330 seats and 90,000 square feet Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019. It would take hard work, hard long hours to make something like this successful and we were going to do it. said ADH chairman Barry Soskin. ADH is a new partnership of experienced hockey managers, event promoters and sports and entertainment investors, the province said. The group expects a team in the Federal Prospects Hockey Leaguea growing 12-year league stretching from New York north to Biloxi, Miss., in the south, and from Danbury, Ct., in the east to Port Huron, Michigan in the west. The team will be Virginia’s first entry starting with the 2023-24 season, joining Winston-Salems Carolina Thunderbirds as the two most central teams in the league. The FPHL currently plays a 60-game season between October and April, so the plan is for the Apex Center to host at least 30 home hockey games per year. ADH plans to promote concerts, youth and competitive sports, skating events, conventions, expos and other major public draws. I hope we bring things that will make people want to come and use the facility, Soskin said. This is all about the community that uses this building and in my opinion that hasn’t happened since it was built. The partnership capitalizes on Wythe County’s previous investments in the site. It helps them establish a market and here and it helps us see revenue that we can either return to the county for reuse or reinvest in the building, Assistant Wythe County Administrator Matthew Hankins said. This franchise doesn’t have a name yet, but Soskin hopes to get fans involved in the naming process. I want them to be your team, the community team, he said. What do you want it called? I have no pony in the race. What do you want it called? Well, call it the team game. Hankins says the lease will begin in December or January and work to turn the arena into an ice rink will also begin soon. We need to do the climate control, whatever it takes to make this a functioning hockey venue, including setting up locker rooms, getting concessions ready, making sure the climate control works, so there’s a lot for us to do over the next nine months, but were willing to do it because this is a big deal for the county, he said. Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

