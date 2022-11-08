Duke opens season with 77-57 win over North Carolina A&T





Next game: Charleston South 11/10/2022 | 7 p.m. ACCNX Nov. 10 (Thu) / 7 p.m. Charleston South DURHAM Duke women’s basketball tipped off the 2022-23 season with a 77-57 win over North Carolina A&T Monday morning at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils finished the game with four players in double digits, led by senior Elizabeth Balogun who finished the game with 15 points, five boards and three assists. Junior Kennedy Brown scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting, and senior Celeste Taylor and sophomore Reigan Richardson rounded off the double-digit score with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Balogun and junior Vanessa de Jesus brought the Blue Devils to the glass with a team-leading five rebounds, while eight different players finished the game with three assists apiece. HOW IT HAPPENED: Duke jumped to an early 8-0 lead, forcing North Carolina A&T to burn a timeout at 5:57 in the first period. sophomore Lee Volker scored four points, with graduate student Taya Corosdale and junior Kennedy Brown also shred in their own buckets.

North Carolina A&T broke the scoreboard at 4:38 on a pair of free throws from Nyah Willis.

The Blue Devils finished the first quarter with 15 of the last 21 points and held a 23-8 lead after 10 minutes.

11 different players made minutes in the opening quarter, eight of whom scored points, led by sophomores Reigan Richardson with five points.

Duke took a 39-16 lead into halftime after beating the opposition 16-8 in the second quarter.

Richardson and Brown ran a pace of nine and seven points respectively in the first 20 minutes.

Vanessa de Jesus and Jordyn Oliver led the way on the glass with four first half boards while three players de Jesus, Volker and freshmen Ashlon Jackson each handed out three assists.

North Carolina A&T got the attack in third place when the Aggies scored 22 points, more than their total points total in the first half.

The Blue Devils also scored 22 points in the third to maintain a 23-point lead, 61-38, heading into the final frame.

seniors Elizabeth Balogun and Celeste Taylor combined for 14 of those points, with Taylor scoring eight points and Balogun scoring six.

By the end of the third quarter, four Duke players had reached double digits Taylor (12), Balogun (11), Brown (11) and Richardson (11).

North Carolina A&T was plus three in the fourth quarter, finishing the period with a 19-16 lead on the scoreboard.

However, the deficit proved too insurmountable, as Duke secured the victory 77-57. GAME NOTES: The Blue Devils improved to 39-9 all-time in season openers, winning 18 of their last 19.

Duke kept the Aggies at zero percent shots from the floor (0-for-12), which is the lowest first-quarter field goal percentage by a Duke opponent of all time.

The Blue Devils also held North Carolina A&T to its second-lowest first-half field goal percentage by an opponent of all time, as the Aggies went 2-of-27 (7.4 percent) off the field during the opening 20 minutes.

Four players finished the game in double figures ahead of Duke Balogun (15), Brown (13), Taylor (12) and Richardson (11).

Duke scored 21 points on 19 Aggie turns, beating the Aggies in the paint (34-12), in transition (17-5) and off the bench (43-15).

The Blue Devils finished the game with 26 assists and had eight different players take three dimes.

Red shirt junior guard Jordyn Oliver played its first official game in 594 days. She finished with two points, three assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes. NEXT ONE: Duke closes his season-opening two-game homestand on Thursday as the Blue Devils welcome Charleston Southern to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., live on ACC Network Extra. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date on Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

