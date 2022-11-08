CRICKET-WOMEN-West Indies renew rivalry with England





Nov 7, 2022

68 views ST JOHNS, Antigua, Nov. 7, CMC West Indies Women host England Women in an eight-match white-ball series starting next month as they bolster preparations for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa. West Indies Women compete with England Women. The tour will run from December 4 to 22 and will see a three-day One-Day International series, along with the first T20I, being played here at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, and the remaining four T20 Internationals being played at Kensington Oval in Barbados. . West Indies Women suffered clean sweeps in their last bilateral outings against England Women, taking 5-0 in their last T20 series three years ago and 3-0 in an ODI series four years ago. We are really looking forward to this series against England. It will be hugely important to us, said West Indies Women Captain Hayley Matthews. I hope we can get some points in the ICC Womens Championship because we have a strong opponent at home. We also have our eyes set on the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. It’s always important to play in a World Cup and this will be my first as captain, so I’ll try to lead from the front. We’re looking to play really good cricket and give it all we’ve got. The Caribbean side has been drawn in group two for the World Cup from February 10 to 26, along with England, India, Pakistan and Ireland. Group one includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The West Indies are currently in a turbulent period where they have won just two of their last 10 ODI series and three of their last 10 T20I series. TRAVEL DIRECTIONS

December 4 1st ODI at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Dec 6 2nd ODI at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Dec 9 3rd ODI at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Dec 11 1st T20I at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Dec 14 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval December 17 3rd T20I at Kensington Oval December 18 4th T20I at Kensington Oval 22 December 5 T20I at Kensington Oval CMC ed/22

