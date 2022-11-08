SEC Football TV Schedule for November 19 Matches





SEC personnel Photo: SEC staff BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 7, 2022) – The SEC office on Monday announced tee times and television networks that will air its games on Saturday, Nov. 19. The SEC Network’s triple header on Saturday, Nov. 19 includes Florida in Vanderbilt in the first game of the day, Western Kentucky in Auburn in the afternoon window and Tennessee in South Carolina or Ole Miss in Arkansas in primetime. The SEC on CBS shows Georgia in Kentucky at 3:30 ET / 2:30 CT. Saturday, November 19, 2022 TIME GAME TV NETWORK 12 noon ET / 11 a.m. CT Florida at Vanderbilt SEC network 12 noon ET / 11 a.m. CT Austin Peay in Alabama ESPN+/SEC Network+ 12 noon ET / 11 a.m. CT ETSU in the State of Mississippi ESPN+/SEC Network+ 12 noon ET / 11 a.m. CT UMass at Texas A&M ESPN+/SEC Network+ 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT Georgia in Kentucky CBS 4pm ET / 3pm CT Western Kentucky at Auburn SEC network 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT or 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT Tennessee in South Carolina ESPN or SEC Network 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT or 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT Ole Miss in Arkansas ESPN or SEC Network 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT State of New Mexico in Missouri ESPNU 9pm ET / 8pm CT UAB at LSU ESPN2 *Start time and network will be announced after the November 12 matches.

