Sports
Boston Bruins cancel contract after NHL says Mitchell Miller ineligible for bullying black classmate as a young teen
CNN
—
The Boston Bruins have revoked their contract with Mitchell Miller after the National Hockey League made him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident in which the player participated when he was a young teenager.
The decision, announced on Sunday, is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. The turnaround comes after the revelation of new information apparently linked to bullying, which at some point led to serious consequences when the player was in school.
Miller at age 14 was convicted in a bullying incident in which he and another teen were accused of tricking their black classmate Isaiah Meyers-Crothers into eating candy placed in a urinal, a report from the Republic of Arizona revealed.
Miller and another teen admitted to being bullied in an Ohio juvenile court and were sentenced to community service, according to the Republic.
Explaining the decision to sign the now 20-year-old Miller, Boston Bruins chairman Cam Neely said the team had carefully considered the facts as it was aware that, at age 14, he had a bad decision that led to a juvenile conviction.
We understood that this was an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and is committed to continued personal development. Based on that agreement, we offered him a contract, Neely said.
After new information came to light, the team decided it was in its best interest to withdraw the opportunity. The team statement did not contain that information.
We hope he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth, Neely said.
Neely also apologized to Meyers-Crothers and his family for the signing, as well as to the organization’s members, fans, partners and the community.
To Isaiah and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep pain and impact we have caused, Neely said. We will continue to oppose bullying and racism in all its forms.
Neely added: Finally, as a father, I think there is a lesson here for other young people. Be mindful of careless behavior and go with the group mentality of hurting others. The consequences are felt for a lifetime.
The Bruins did not consult the league before signing Miller, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday, calling what Miller did as a 14-year-old objectionable and unacceptable.
He won’t be in the NHL. Hes is not eligible to enter NHL at this point. I can’t tell you Hell will ever be eligible to get into the NHL, Bettman said during a speech at the NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland.
So the answer is they were free to sign him to play elsewhere, that’s another league problem, but nobody should think right now that he’s eligible for the NHL or will ever qualify. And the Bruins understand that now, Bettman added.
The Arizona Coyotes drafted him in 2020 and the team later revoked his rights after the Republics report revealed the bullying conviction.
CNN has contacted Millers’ representation for comment and has not immediately heard back.
When the Bruins initially signed Millergave the team a statement from the player saying: When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely bad decision and acted very immature.
I deeply regret the incident and apologize to the person. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions, which I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago, he said. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world to be disrespectful to others and I promise to take this opportunity to speak out against abusing others.
