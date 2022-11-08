Sports
Gators give golden 40 good minutes, first UF win
GAINESVILLE, Fla. Todd GoldenFlorida’s first team didn’t waste much time setting the tone for its first Florida win on Monday night. The Gators scored the first 12 points of the game against Stony Brook and had a pleasant 16-point lead at halftime, despite scoring just three of 15 shots from the three-point line. That’s because they dropped 14 out of 20 inside the arc and worked the ball in the paint for 24 points against the Seawolves’ stubborn zone.
Stubborn, like in a 40 minute zone.
“We didn’t expect that,” says Golden.
Does not matter. It took half a year, but the Gators eventually settled in and added a touch of the outside to the equation, with the end result being an 81-45 erasure of the Wolves that drew the curtain for the golden age, much to the delight of an enthusiastExactech Arena/O’Connell Center home crowd.
A few transfers, go ahead Alex Fudge (from LSU) and guard Will Richard (Belmont), helped the home side with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Fifth year senior forward Colin Castleton filled his stat line with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots. Florida (1-0) shot 47.5 percent before the game, including 40.0 percent from the 3-point line, courtesy of 7-for-10 marksmanship after the break. Defensively, the Gators held the Wolves (0-1) to just 30.8 percent overall and six out of 28 from deep (21.4 percent).
“We knew we were better and we tried to hit that point and set the tone,” said Fudge, who scored six of his 12 field goals, including a couple of three-pointers. “We wanted to come out with aggression, ready to play.”
A 12-0 lead just over five minutes into the game did. Stony Brook’s first field goal didn’t come until 13:39, but Fudge answered with seven straight runs as the Gators took the lead to 22-3. In fact, the Wolves narrowed the margin to 12 late in the first half, but six straight runs late in the period, including a Castleton-to-Fudge feed on the block, gave UF a 38-22 halftime advantage.
The Gators were better in the second half.
“We dominated the paint, did really well on the glass and took care of the ball,” said Golden, whose team won the rebound battle 44-28, forcing 18 turnovers while we only made 10. “Those are areas that aren’t” It doesn’t take a lot of talent. It’s more about being physical and having the will and desire to get it.”
Early in the second half, Castleton, the six-foot-tall, two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, struck his surgically repaired left shoulder and doubled in pain after committing a foul. He missed a couple of free throws, clearly hampered by the collision.
“It hurts, but it’ll be okay,” Castleton said.
He was, but so were his teammates, especially Richard, who scored 11 of his 14 points after the break (4-for-5 from the floor) with three rebounds and a couple of steals. Defensively, UF limited SBU to just one field goal on its first 11 shots in the second half as the Gators dropped four of their first five 3 balls of the period.
Florida’s lead was well into the ’30s when Golden emptied his bank and even resorted to walk-ons Alex Klatsky and Jack May, who both sent the Rowdy Reptiles into a tizzy making the first baskets of their careers. Klatsky’s was a 3.
Thirteen of UF’s 15 players made it into the scoring column. Eleven played at least nine minutes.
“My first take away, up 30 in the second half and our guys are still trying to play the right way,” said Golden. the zone. “We didn’t have guys going out to get their baskets, be lazy defensively, shoot lanes, gamble and put guys in bad positions. We played really solid for 40 minutes.”
Richard added: “We knew two days ago who was going to start, but as far as who is going to play together, we have so many different combinations that we can play with. We knew we would be playing with a lot of different formations and they would be productive.”
And they all were, with the end result being an encouraging start to a new era of basketball in Florida, albeit against a heavily staffed opponent. However, the Gators did not play at the level of the competition. Instead, they played to their level of preparation.
The 36-point victory margin was the largest for a UF coach (Golden is the 19th in program history) in his first game.
“Feels great,” Golden said of that first “W,” which was rewarded with a water bottle in the locker room after the game. “I thought we did a really good job playing 40 minutes with purpose.”
|
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/11/7/mens-basketball-gators-give-golden-40-good-minutes-first-uf-win-nov-7-2022.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olivia Wilde’s LACMA Gala Cut Includes Sequin Dress and Latex Gloves
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms
- Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Great streaming, but still too expensive
- Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts
- Experts suggest harvesting bamboo to build earthquake-resistant homes in Manipur
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website via video conference
- Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katy Perry’s Sequin Dress
- Microsoft’s $68.7 billion play against Activision also aimed at deep EU antitrust probe TechCrunch
- England sets the manual on fire