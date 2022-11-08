Gators give golden 40 good minutes, first UF win

Next game: Kennesaw State 11/11/2022 | 7 p.m. Gators Sports Network by LEARFIELD Nov. 11 (Fri) / 7 p.m. Kennesaw State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Todd Golden Florida’s first team didn’t waste much time setting the tone for its first Florida win on Monday night. The Gators scored the first 12 points of the game against Stony Brook and had a pleasant 16-point lead at halftime, despite scoring just three of 15 shots from the three-point line. That’s because they dropped 14 out of 20 inside the arc and worked the ball in the paint for 24 points against the Seawolves’ stubborn zone.

Stubborn, like in a 40 minute zone.

“We didn’t expect that,” says Golden.

Does not matter. It took half a year, but the Gators eventually settled in and added a touch of the outside to the equation, with the end result being an 81-45 erasure of the Wolves that drew the curtain for the golden age, much to the delight of an enthusiastExactech Arena/O’Connell Center home crowd.

A few transfers, go ahead Alex Fudge (from LSU) and guard Will Richard (Belmont), helped the home side with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Fifth year senior forward Colin Castleton filled his stat line with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots. Florida (1-0) shot 47.5 percent before the game, including 40.0 percent from the 3-point line, courtesy of 7-for-10 marksmanship after the break. Defensively, the Gators held the Wolves (0-1) to just 30.8 percent overall and six out of 28 from deep (21.4 percent).

“We knew we were better and we tried to hit that point and set the tone,” said Fudge, who scored six of his 12 field goals, including a couple of three-pointers. “We wanted to come out with aggression, ready to play.”

A 12-0 lead just over five minutes into the game did. Stony Brook’s first field goal didn’t come until 13:39, but Fudge answered with seven straight runs as the Gators took the lead to 22-3. In fact, the Wolves narrowed the margin to 12 late in the first half, but six straight runs late in the period, including a Castleton-to-Fudge feed on the block, gave UF a 38-22 halftime advantage.

The Gators were better in the second half.

“We dominated the paint, did really well on the glass and took care of the ball,” said Golden, whose team won the rebound battle 44-28, forcing 18 turnovers while we only made 10. “Those are areas that aren’t” It doesn’t take a lot of talent. It’s more about being physical and having the will and desire to get it.”

Will Richard scored 11 of his 14 points after halftime and finished four out of five from the floor, including two out of three from the three-point line.

Early in the second half, Castleton, the six-foot-tall, two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, struck his surgically repaired left shoulder and doubled in pain after committing a foul. He missed a couple of free throws, clearly hampered by the collision.

“It hurts, but it’ll be okay,” Castleton said.

He was, but so were his teammates, especially Richard, who scored 11 of his 14 points after the break (4-for-5 from the floor) with three rebounds and a couple of steals. Defensively, UF limited SBU to just one field goal on its first 11 shots in the second half as the Gators dropped four of their first five 3 balls of the period.

Florida’s lead was well into the ’30s when Golden emptied his bank and even resorted to walk-ons Alex Klatsky and Jack May , who both sent the Rowdy Reptiles into a tizzy making the first baskets of their careers. Klatsky’s was a 3.

Thirteen of UF’s 15 players made it into the scoring column. Eleven played at least nine minutes.

“My first take away, up 30 in the second half and our guys are still trying to play the right way,” said Golden. the zone. “We didn’t have guys going out to get their baskets, be lazy defensively, shoot lanes, gamble and put guys in bad positions. We played really solid for 40 minutes.”

Richard added: “We knew two days ago who was going to start, but as far as who is going to play together, we have so many different combinations that we can play with. We knew we would be playing with a lot of different formations and they would be productive.”

Baptized The Gators Todd Golden after his first win as a UF coach.

And they all were, with the end result being an encouraging start to a new era of basketball in Florida, albeit against a heavily staffed opponent. However, the Gators did not play at the level of the competition. Instead, they played to their level of preparation.

The 36-point victory margin was the largest for a UF coach (Golden is the 19th in program history) in his first game.

“Feels great,” Golden said of that first “W,” which was rewarded with a water bottle in the locker room after the game. “I thought we did a really good job playing 40 minutes with purpose.”