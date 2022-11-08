Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups
Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports explain why fantasy managers should add the Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman, Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson + Darius Slayton and Buccaneers’ Rachaad White.
Video transcription
MATT HARMON: Okay, Andy. We are entering week 10. We are mostly through the bye week wilderness. So we’ve got some pick-ups here for the people who really, really help them for the stretch run. You’re setting us up this week.
ANDY BEHRENS: Yes, this can feel like I’m chasing touchdowns a bit as Mecole Hardman has scored five in his last three games. But it’s also the Chiefs. And they are going to score about 30 per game for the rest of the season. So if you’re ever going to be chasing touchdowns, it’s probably with a team like that.
Hardman has also emerged as an excellent goal-line option for that team. So out of those five scores, four were from 8 yards or less, right? Like they’re getting close to the goal line and trying to make touches for him. He is an electric ball carrier. He is one of the fastest guys in the league.
And they use those skills a bit on the perimeter when they get into the red zone. And it works. And I see no reason why this doesn’t stop. He comes from a nine-goal game.
Granted, it was in the context of a game in which Patrick Mahomes threw the ball 68 times. He probably won’t see it much. Still, even with limited volume in that attack, as a key piece at the goal line, he’ll be a real fantasy weapon.
MATT HARMON: Yeah, the Pacheco bros just need to go nuts. Like Mecole Hardman, the designated design hits man in the red zone. The Giants have created a lot of opportunities for both Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, guys identical target shares in the last three weeks, about 18% for both of these two guys.
But the actual use, where they are deployed on the field, couldn’t be more different. Darius Slayton, 30 plus from the field yards. Wan’Dale Robinson is less than 15%. So that’s basically how you define their games, right?
Like Darius, Slaton is an outdoor vertical receiver. Wan’Dale Robinson is a kind of gadget design. I think both these guys should be on the rosters.
If you need a PPR bonus type, I think Wan’Dale Robinson is a bit like Rondale Moore. That will be fun to say. I think he is probably your choice there. But if you need a guy in a typical half PPR, even like traditional old fantasy scores, I think you go with Darius Slayton as a player who can give you more weekly predictability just because he’s going to get more downfield use.
ANDY BEHRENS: But another man I want to mention is Rachaad White. And I’ve been beating this drum all year. And maybe nothing will come of it.
But he now plays a decent amount for Tampa Bay. He’s seen 35% of the snaps or more in four of the last six weeks. He’s the man behind Leonard Fournette. Sure, if anything happened to Fournette, we’d start Rachaad White anywhere. And it would be the most popular ad of the week.
He’s a man you can get now. As if there is no frenzied competition for Rachaad White on the waiver. It hovers around 35% for most of the year. I don’t think anyone will fight for him this week. He’s just a perfect stash in fantasy leagues, which could pay off as a lottery ticket later on.
MATT HARMON: Okay. Good stuff, Andy. appreciate you. You out there, get those guys on your fantasy squad. And good luck in week 10.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy-football-waiver-wire-pickups-000752455.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olivia Wilde’s LACMA Gala Cut Includes Sequin Dress and Latex Gloves
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms
- Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Great streaming, but still too expensive
- Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts
- Experts suggest harvesting bamboo to build earthquake-resistant homes in Manipur
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website via video conference
- Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katy Perry’s Sequin Dress
- Microsoft’s $68.7 billion play against Activision also aimed at deep EU antitrust probe TechCrunch
- England sets the manual on fire