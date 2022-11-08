Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports explain why fantasy managers should add the Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman, Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson + Darius Slayton and Buccaneers’ Rachaad White.

Video transcription

MATT HARMON: Okay, Andy. We are entering week 10. We are mostly through the bye week wilderness. So we’ve got some pick-ups here for the people who really, really help them for the stretch run. You’re setting us up this week.

ANDY BEHRENS: Yes, this can feel like I’m chasing touchdowns a bit as Mecole Hardman has scored five in his last three games. But it’s also the Chiefs. And they are going to score about 30 per game for the rest of the season. So if you’re ever going to be chasing touchdowns, it’s probably with a team like that.

Hardman has also emerged as an excellent goal-line option for that team. So out of those five scores, four were from 8 yards or less, right? Like they’re getting close to the goal line and trying to make touches for him. He is an electric ball carrier. He is one of the fastest guys in the league.

And they use those skills a bit on the perimeter when they get into the red zone. And it works. And I see no reason why this doesn’t stop. He comes from a nine-goal game.

Granted, it was in the context of a game in which Patrick Mahomes threw the ball 68 times. He probably won’t see it much. Still, even with limited volume in that attack, as a key piece at the goal line, he’ll be a real fantasy weapon.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, the Pacheco bros just need to go nuts. Like Mecole Hardman, the designated design hits man in the red zone. The Giants have created a lot of opportunities for both Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, guys identical target shares in the last three weeks, about 18% for both of these two guys.

But the actual use, where they are deployed on the field, couldn’t be more different. Darius Slayton, 30 plus from the field yards. Wan’Dale Robinson is less than 15%. So that’s basically how you define their games, right?

Like Darius, Slaton is an outdoor vertical receiver. Wan’Dale Robinson is a kind of gadget design. I think both these guys should be on the rosters.

If you need a PPR bonus type, I think Wan’Dale Robinson is a bit like Rondale Moore. That will be fun to say. I think he is probably your choice there. But if you need a guy in a typical half PPR, even like traditional old fantasy scores, I think you go with Darius Slayton as a player who can give you more weekly predictability just because he’s going to get more downfield use.

ANDY BEHRENS: But another man I want to mention is Rachaad White. And I’ve been beating this drum all year. And maybe nothing will come of it.

But he now plays a decent amount for Tampa Bay. He’s seen 35% of the snaps or more in four of the last six weeks. He’s the man behind Leonard Fournette. Sure, if anything happened to Fournette, we’d start Rachaad White anywhere. And it would be the most popular ad of the week.

He’s a man you can get now. As if there is no frenzied competition for Rachaad White on the waiver. It hovers around 35% for most of the year. I don’t think anyone will fight for him this week. He’s just a perfect stash in fantasy leagues, which could pay off as a lottery ticket later on.

MATT HARMON: Okay. Good stuff, Andy. appreciate you. You out there, get those guys on your fantasy squad. And good luck in week 10.