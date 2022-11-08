Manika Batra-G Sathiyan achieves record in Indian table tennis history

Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra hit major milestones after their recent run at the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia. According to the latest released world ranking, the Indian table tennis pair have seen their position in the mixed doubles category rise after their performance in Slovenia. Gnanasekaran and Batra achieved their best ever world ranking in the mixed doubles category, reaching the top five of the world ranking.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Celebrates Career-Best Ranking in Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took his official Twitter handle and celebrated his record-breaking performance alongside his mixed doubles partner, Manika Batra. The Indian table tennis pair has moved up one spot to number 5 in the mixed double rankings after the latest ITTF world ranking. It is also the highest ranking ever for a mixed doubles pair by an Indian table tennis duo. Gnanasekaran expressed delight at such a great achievement, writing that this is a step towards reaching the top and winning the Olympic medal.

Individually, Sathiyan and Batra are the highest ranked table tennis players in the country. While Sathiyan ranks 39th in men’s singles and Batra is 44th in women’s singles in the country.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra settle for silver at WTT Contender Doha 2022

At the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Team India finished their campaign with one medal. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra settled for silver after losing the mixed doubles final. The Indian duo lost the battle against Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin from Korea. The Indians lost the game 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. In addition to the silver in Slovenia, Contender, Sathiyan and Manika had an impressive run in Budapest and Doha.

The Indian pair finished runner-up at the 2022 WTT Doha Contender earlier this year. They also went to the WTT Contender in Budapest, Hungary last year. The best ever ranking for an Indian table tennis pair was achieved by women’s doubles duo Manika Batra and Archana Kamath when they were fourth in the world earlier this year. To other results in the women’s doubles semifinal, Manika and Archana Kamath went down 1-3 (4-11, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11) against Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China.