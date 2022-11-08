Sports
Manika Batra-G Sathiyan achieves record in Indian table tennis history
Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra hit major milestones after their recent run at the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia. According to the latest released world ranking, the Indian table tennis pair have seen their position in the mixed doubles category rise after their performance in Slovenia. Gnanasekaran and Batra achieved their best ever world ranking in the mixed doubles category, reaching the top five of the world ranking.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Celebrates Career-Best Ranking in Mixed Doubles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took his official Twitter handle and celebrated his record-breaking performance alongside his mixed doubles partner, Manika Batra. The Indian table tennis pair has moved up one spot to number 5 in the mixed double rankings after the latest ITTF world ranking. It is also the highest ranking ever for a mixed doubles pair by an Indian table tennis duo. Gnanasekaran expressed delight at such a great achievement, writing that this is a step towards reaching the top and winning the Olympic medal.
Individually, Sathiyan and Batra are the highest ranked table tennis players in the country. While Sathiyan ranks 39th in men’s singles and Batra is 44th in women’s singles in the country.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra settle for silver at WTT Contender Doha 2022
At the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Team India finished their campaign with one medal. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra settled for silver after losing the mixed doubles final. The Indian duo lost the battle against Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin from Korea. The Indians lost the game 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. In addition to the silver in Slovenia, Contender, Sathiyan and Manika had an impressive run in Budapest and Doha.
The Indian pair finished runner-up at the 2022 WTT Doha Contender earlier this year. They also went to the WTT Contender in Budapest, Hungary last year. The best ever ranking for an Indian table tennis pair was achieved by women’s doubles duo Manika Batra and Archana Kamath when they were fourth in the world earlier this year. To other results in the women’s doubles semifinal, Manika and Archana Kamath went down 1-3 (4-11, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11) against Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/manika-batra-g-sathiyan-achieve-record-breaking-feat-in-indian-table-tennis-history-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ort.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Olivia Wilde’s LACMA Gala Cut Includes Sequin Dress and Latex Gloves
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms
- Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Great streaming, but still too expensive
- Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts
- Experts suggest harvesting bamboo to build earthquake-resistant homes in Manipur
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website via video conference
- Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katy Perry’s Sequin Dress
- Microsoft’s $68.7 billion play against Activision also aimed at deep EU antitrust probe TechCrunch
- England sets the manual on fire