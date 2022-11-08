Catamount Second Half Rally falls short in Georgia





Next game: in Maryland 11/10/2022 | 7:00 pm B1G network + Nov. 10 (Thu) / 7 p.m. Bee Maryland History ATHENS, Ga. New Arrivals to West Carolina Tyzhaun Claude and Tre Jackson led the Catamounts by 18 and 17 points, respectively, but a second half fell short when WCU dropped the Georgia 2022-23 season opener 68-55 at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday night. Claude scored 18 points, went 8-for-16 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Jackson added 17 points and provided six assists. Russell Jones Jr swept five steals and grabbed five rebounds. Kairo Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 18 points, followed by Frank Anslem with 11. KyeRon Lindsay and Braelen Bridges both took down six rebounds. An Anslem jumper at 6:40 PM served as the lone basket for the first four minutes of the game, as both teams struggled to get off to an offensive start. Jackson sank a 3-pointer to get the Catamounts on the board at 2:46 PM before an 11-2 run gave the hosts a 15-5 lead with just under 12 minutes left. The Bulldogs led 21-7 halfway through the opening half and held an 18-point lead, 34-16, with 3:26 to go. WCU used a 6-0 spurt to come in 12, 34-22, with a three-pointer from Oquendo sending Georgia into halftime 37-22. After a defensive stance that forced a shot clock violation, a Tyler Harris jumper opened the second half scoring just under a minute into the period. After Oquendo gave the Bulldogs a 40-26 lead at 5:22 PM, the Catamounts used a 14-2 run with a Bernard Pelote Three-pointer to pull in two, 42-40, with 13 minutes left. Georgia reacted with an 8-0 sprint and led 50-42 after 10 minutes before the Catamounts cut Bulldog’s lead back to 50-46 on a dunk by Claude with 8:50 left. WCU wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way, as the Bulldogs used a 7-0 run to break up, maintaining a lead that fluctuated between eight and 13 points in the waning moments. Before the game, WCU finished 20-for-57 (35.1 percent) of the field, while Georgia was 27-for-55 (49.1 percent). The Catamounts forced 21 Bulldog turnovers, converting them into 16 points, while Georgia forced 14 WCU turnovers, resulting in 12 points. Georgia had a 42-26 lead in rebounds. WCU remains en route and travels to Maryland at 7 p.m. Thursday Stay up to date on all things Catamount Men’s Basketball and WCU Athletics via our social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@catamountmbb @wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@CatamountMBB @catamounts.

