Viacom18 Sports signs digital and TV rights pact with Cricket South Africa

Viacom18 Sports, a joint venture between Network 18 and Paramount Global, has signed a seven-year partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA) for exclusive digital and TV rights to all international cricket, from 2024-2031. As part of the association, the broadcaster will showcase all international senior men’s and senior women’s international competitions played in South Africa.

The partnership, controlled by Reliance Industries Viacom18, reinforces its commitment to presenting South African cricket. It recently announced a 10-year partnership with SA20, South Africa’s premier cricket league. The two will work to enhance the showcase of international cricket from South Africa to the passionate fan base in India. The company’s sports portfolio also includes the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18.

The partnership covers all international cricket from South Africa, including the iconic Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela series between India and South Africa. The deal includes other high-profile series such as the Basil DOliveira against England and tours from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh.

Similarly, late last year Amazon Prime Video India had announced its partnership with New Zealand cricket board to stream all cricket matches (men’s and women’s cricket) played in that country to audiences in India from 2022.

India and South Africa have a history of producing incredible matches, which have been complemented by mutual admiration, whether it was India being the first country to play against Proteas after apartheid or touring the Rainbow Nation during the Omicron wave of the covid-19 pandemic in December 2021, the company said. South Africa is one of the most competitive and formidable teams across all formats in the world of cricket, and this partnership will bring some great matches to the cricket-loving fans in India,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

The partnership with Cricket South Africa is a testament to our commitment to provide fans with an unparalleled, high-quality broadcast experience of some of the best prime-time cricket action. “CSA’s chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said; CSA is delighted to partner with a station of their size. This is a confirmation of our intent to bring to our waiting fans the taste of cricket that South Africa has in store, which is always exciting and entertaining. This collaboration is the start of a journey that will provide the thrill of watching cricket, delivered by a broadcaster that values ​​the viewer’s experience as the utmost.” As part of its sporting events, it also holds the rights to the digital media rights of the Indian Premier League, NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP and BWF events.

India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached approximately: 95 billion in FY20, but will grow at a slower pace to reach 150 billion in 2024, a new report claims. According to a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the sector grew at a CAGR of 14% through 2020.