Sports
The Big Ten has a chance to bring in two teams
In the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff, only one conference has ever gotten two affiliated schools in the four-team field, the SEC.
2017, Alabama joined conference champion Georgia in the bracket. In 2021 Georgia SEC champion Alabama followed. In each of those years, the two teams met in the title game, each winning once. Earlier, after the 2011 season, SEC teams Alabama and LSU met in the then BCS title game (the Tide won).
This was partly because of the undeniable strength of the SEC and partly because of the circumstances in which the season unfolded.
With college football nearing its stretch run, there’s a good chance one conference could land two playoff invites.
Except the most likely scenario might not be the SEC but its rival the Big Ten, a league that failed to place a team in 13 of the 16 BCS title games and was effectively banned from play in both 2018 and 2019. -offs.
This would be a script flip.
Tuesdays College Football Playoff Rankings should yield a top three of 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State and 3. Michigan. Or maybe the Buckeyes and Wolverines have flipped. We will see. TCU will probably be fourth, but Tennessee was able to hold out there too, despite the loss of Georgia. That will be as important as these promotional rankings can get right now. Oregon is also lurking.
A lot can and will happen, but Ohio State (9-0) and Michigan (9-0) are heading for the mega showdown in the final week of the season in Columbus. Someone is going to win and go to the Big Ten title game/cakewalk at 12-0, but the 11-1 loser might be good enough to stay in the playoff field.
Or to put it this way: If two undefeated SEC teams meet in Atlanta for the league title, would either really be in danger of being knocked out?
Except for a blowout, probably not.
That 2017 Alabama team that won the national title didn’t even make it to the conference championship game and still made the playoff. It lost its regular season finale at Auburn, which ended the season with four defeats.
Does the Big Ten command the same respect in the committee room as the SEC? Probably not. Nor should it. This isn’t a top year for the league, especially for the usually reliable Michigan State and the teams in the West.
But if obvious playoff candidates fall off, what about the Big Ten?
Here’s how the race generally breaks down. This analysis involves predicting what the committee would do, not advocating for that particular outcome.
ACC
Notre Dames’ impressive win over Clemson on Saturday will likely knock out the entire ACC. The Irish, who are only 6-3 this year, also defeated North Carolina by one loss.
While not officially done, it would take something anarchy for the Tigers or Tar Heels to get in.
Big 12
TCU (9-0) decides its own destiny. Go 13-0 and welcome to the playoff. However, it still has road trips to Texas and Baylor, then Iowa State at home and a Big 12 title game with maybe Kansas State. Could the Horned Frogs survive even a single loss with the commission? It may have a factual case, but it will be a battle.
Pac 12
There are three teams with one loss, Oregon, UCLA and USC. If one of them ends up as champions 12-1, they have an excellent case.
If they knock each other out at the knees, UCLA and USC will face each other and it is possible that the winner will face Oregon in the league title, then two losses won’t do. The Ducks also have yet to play in the state of Utah, Washington and Oregon in Corvallis. USC has a visit from Notre Dame.
SEC
If the steamroller rolls in Georgia, this could be a one-bid conference. The Bulldogs would probably even come in with a loss in the SEC title game.
LSU was able to win and beat the Bulldogs in Atlanta and come in despite two losses. That’s how much winning the SEC matters, plus wins over the Tide and Dawgs.
Ole Miss (8-1) could win (including over Bama this weekend), see LSU stumble, go to Atlanta and beat Georgia. That would bring in the Rebels and (probably) the Bulldogs.
Then there’s Tennessee, which might end up 11-1, with its only loss to No. 1 Georgia. It could point to victories over Alabama and LSU and a non-conference win in Pitt. Of course, Bama and LSU could end up with three losses each.
Big Ten
With no legitimate Group of Five contender, that leaves the Big Ten. Basically, if only three conference champions earn a clear bid, then the Big Game loser in the Big Ten has a case. When it comes to one-loss, non-conference champions, it’s most likely Ohio State/Michigan vs. Tennessee.
The match had to be close, of course. But if Michigan loses on the road with a few plays, is that a better loss than the Vols getting mistreated in Georgia?
The Wolverines have won their games so far with an impressive 30.1 points per game. Or would Michigan be punished for a pathetic schedule with no conference (Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut) and essentially just a single good win (over Penn State)?
If Ohio State lose, it would have a home defeat, but it could point to a non-conference win over Notre Dame, plus a win over Penn State. The Buckeyes have an average profit margin of 30.0.
The last time these two met while undefeated was in 2006. They were 1-2 and after Ohio State won 42-39, there was some discussion that they should play it back in the BCS title game. Then-Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr, ever the gentleman even if it was unwise in this case, refused to campaign with impressionable voters that his team should be number 2.
I don’t care to speculate, Carr said. It will be what it will be.
Then-Florida coach Urban Meyer had no such reservations and actively campaigned for a BCS title game spot.
Florida is part of it, Meyer said. … [Michigan] had a chance the country wants to see the SEC champion against the Big Ten champion
The Gators got the nod and blew out Ohio State, 41-14, for the title.
This time, if a case needs to be made, perhaps the Big Ten will be more aggressive in making it.
