Lehigh hockey’s Maddie Kahn makes history with senior game

Lehigh hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and the first goalkeeper in the program’s history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played on November 19 at the University of Connecticut.

Kahn is one of 38 players named in the team. She said that before coming to Lehigh, she also competed in the Junior Olympics for three years and competed on the U-17 and U-19 national teams.

She said she’s particularly excited to join the game as she’s had the chance to play with some of the girls on the list before.

If you look at that list, there are a lot of great players and people that I’m happy to be recognized alongside them, Kahn said.

Kahn said her biggest goal throughout the season was to maintain consistency, both personally as a goalkeeper and as a member of the team.

Teammate and colleague senior Anna piecuch Kahn said to guide the team and ensure they continue to play at a consistently high level.

She gives good directions to everyone on the field, be it an attacker or a defender, Piecuch said. You can hear her everywhere: on the bench, around the field or in the stands.

Piecuch said that Kahn has been a leader since their freshman year, so being selected to play in the Senior Game was no surprise.

She said she respects Kahn for the way she seizes the opportunity to help the team fulfill their potential.

Everyone has that fear of not wanting to step on the toes of the seniors, but she knew where this program was headed, so she did what had to be done, and it took a lot of courage, Piecuch said. But I have a lot of respect for the way she came in and took the leadership that was needed.

Coach Caitlin Dallmeyer said Kahn has set a new expectation for what a goalkeeper on the team might look like, which is a standard that future players should look up to.

From the moment she joined Lehigh, we knew she would make a difference to us, Dallmeyer said. She’s just been a strong, steady presence and her ability to make big saves at critical moments allows us to stay focused and maintain momentum and gameplay.

On November 5, the Mountain Hawks won the Patriot League Championship, beating #1-seeded Boston University 2-1 in overtime. This was the team’s first championship win since 1994, and their 13 wins were the third highest in school history.

Kahn was named the MVP of the tournament after recording 12 saves in the championship game and eight saves in the semifinal against American.

Looking ahead to the senior game, Kahn said she wants to focus on playing her best while having fun at the same time.

Nothing important is at stake, other than having fun and meeting everyone I don’t know yet and seeing friends I haven’t seen in a while, Kahn said.